CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EXPLAINER-Why is the Bank of England talking about raising rates?

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Under pressure to act as inflation jumps towards double its 2% target, the Bank of England appears to be gearing up to be the first of the world’s big central banks to raise interest rates since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Governor Andrew Bailey said in an interview published on Friday that inflation running above target must be managed to prevent it from becoming permanently embedded.

Michael Saunders, another Monetary Policy Committee member, said it was “appropriate” that markets had started to price in rate hikes much sooner than previously.

Here are some of the questions about the outlook for interest rates in the world’s fifth-biggest economy.

WHEN WILL THE BANK OF ENGLAND RAISE RATES?

Investors are betting the BoE could raise its benchmark Bank Rate from a record low of 0.1% possibly as soon as its Nov. 4 meeting, ahead of its U.S. and euro zone peers and following in the footsteps of central banks in Norway and New Zealand.

Financial markets are pricing at least two more hikes in 2022.

But some economists, concerned by a loss of momentum in Britain’s economy as it runs into post-lockdown shortages of supplies and staff, think the BoE will be forced to tighten policy only very gradually.

WHY IS THERE TALK OF HIGHER INTEREST RATES?

While Britain shares its supply chain problems, soaring energy prices and labour shortages with many countries around the world, investors have singled it out as a country especially prone to inflation and higher policy rates, with Brexit exacerbating the bottlenecks.

In recent weeks, Britain’s limited stocks of natural gas left it heavily exposed to rocketing wholesale prices, while a deficit of truckers left fuel pumps dry across the land.

The BoE said last month that consumer price inflation was on course to exceed 4% at around the end of the year and since then fuel prices and household energy costs have risen further.

Huw Pill, the BoE’s new chief economist, has said he is concerned that inflation would prove to be less transitory than the central bank had hoped.

WILL HIGHER RATES STOP INFLATION’S IMMEDIATE RISE?

No. Governor Bailey has said the BoE can do nothing about supply chain bottlenecks which have pushed up inflation. Similarly, energy prices are beyond the BoE’s control.

But some BoE officials appear worried that individuals and businesses might lose confidence in their ability to control inflation if they do not act soon.

The public increasingly appear to expect prices will rise more quickly and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised he will deliver a high-wage economy. But a Bank of America survey last week showed no expectations of higher wages, suggesting little risk so far of a damaging, 1970s-style wage-price spiral.

WHAT ARE THE ARGUMENTS AGAINST HIGHER RATES?

Some economists think the BoE should wait to make sure that higher rates would not further slow the economic recovery.

The government ended its jobs support programme while an estimated 1 million people were still on it and household budgets are due to be squeezed next year.

Along with higher energy bills, taxes are set to rise on workers to pay for health and social care, while state benefits have just been cut by the largest amount on record as the government ended another of its pandemic support measures.

There have also been signs that households may now be saving again in aggregate, rather than spending.

History is replete with instances of economic recoveries curtailed by premature attempts to return policy to normal, such as when the European Central Bank increased rates in 2011 following the financial crisis.

HOW MUCH WILL INTEREST RATES RISE?

The BoE has been clear that rates will stay at historically low levels, even if they do rise in the near future.

Still, investors and economists are divided over the likely extent of the hikes.

Interest rate futures show a roughly 90% chance of a 15 basis point rate hike by the end of the year, and fully price in a further 25 bp increase by midway through next year.

Some economists think the MPC will go much more slowly.

“We now think the MPC will hike Bank Rate in Q2 of next year to 0.25% but that’s all they will need to do next year and that they can wait a further 12 months before having to raise Bank Rate again,” said Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

Former BoE policymaker Andrew Sentance said a single rate hike in the near term might not be enough to get to grips with the rise in inflation which could go as high as 6%.

“They need to send a signal that they’re prepared to do something about it and some gradual rises in interest rates would give that signal,” he told BBC radio.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Bank of England steps closer to a rate hike

While Covid cases remain stubbornly high, the Bank of England's emergency stimulus – brought in to counter the effects of the pandemic – could start to be reversed in as little as three weeks. Officials at Threadneedle Street are looking at raising interest rates. Financial markets think there is a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bank Rate#Interest Rates#Uk#The Bank Of England#Monetary Policy Committee#Boe#Ec
The Independent

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Fed's Daly: It is premature to start talking about rate increases

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said they are at a point where they feel they can taper bond purchases, as reported by Reuters. "It is premature to start talking about rate increases." "Price increases will last as long as COVID...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
wkzo.com

S.Korea central bank chief says raising interest rates possible in November

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central governor on Friday said it may be possible for the Bank of Korea to raise base interest rates at its next review on Nov. 25. “According to our own projections of where the economy is going, it won’t be too difficult to raise rates in November,” Lee Ju-yeol said at a parliamentary session, answering questions from lawmakers.
ASIA
US News and World Report

UK Jobs Hit Record High as Bank of England Weighs up Rate Hike

LONDON (Reuters) -British employers increased their payrolls to a record high in September, shortly before the end of the government's wage subsidies scheme, potentially encouraging the Bank of England's progress towards a first post-pandemic interest rate hike. The number of workers on companies' books rose by the most on record...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Could the Bank of England really hike rates by the end of the year?

Investing.com – Comments from Bank of England officials over the weekend have prompted money markets to price in a first interest rate hike by the Bank of England before the end of the year, a move that would have been unthinkable less than a month ago. The CME’s BoEWatch tool...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Boosted as Bank of England Warns of Higher Interest Rates

Interest rate hike bets increase after central bank comments. EUR/GBP nearing a fresh 18-month low. The Bank of England may need to hike interest rates earlier than previously expected as UK inflation runs hot, according to two members of the central bank’s rate-setting committee. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, BoE governor Andrew Bailey said that he is concerned about the current level of inflation.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bank of England says to brace for interest rate rises

The Bank of England cautioned over the weekend over inflation and business delivery headaches. Additionally, BoE policymaker Michael Saunders told households to get ready for "significantly earlier" interest rate rises as inflation pressure mounts in the British economy, the Telegraph newspaper said on Saturday. "I'm not in favour of using...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bank of England's Saunders says get ready for early rate rise

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders told households to get ready for "significantly earlier" interest rate rises as inflation pressure mounts in the British economy, the Telegraph newspaper said on Saturday. Saunders said investors were right to bet on faster increases in borrowing costs with...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Bank of England's Pill Steers a Path Towards Rate Hikes

- Some economists fear Bank is heading for a policy mistake. Above: File image of Huw Pill. Image © Global Utmaning, Lasse Skog. Modified from original, reproduced under CC licensing, non-commercial. Huw Pill, the Bank of England's new Chief Economist has given his first views on current UK economic and...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

New Zealand central bank raises key interest rate

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than seven years on Wednesday, removing some of the support it put in place when the coronavirus pandemic began. The Reserve Bank raised the benchmark rate to 0.5% from a record low...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy