Lots of game balls given out in Cardinals' 17-10 win over 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals are 5-0 after a 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. It was an impressive win, as they did not blow the 49ers out. They never trailed and never gave up their lead, relying on a strong defensive performance and timely plays on offense by their best players.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced game balls for a lot of players in his postgame speech.

Who gets one after the win?

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. His nine-yard touchdown sealed the win, giving them a 17-7 lead.

He also set a record, as Kingsbury noted in his speech. With his first reception of the game, he set a record for the most receptions in a career before age 30.

Every catch he makes sets a new record because he will not turn 30 until next offseason.

The entire defense

Kingsbury announced that everyone on the defense would get a game ball. He had never seen four fourth-down stops in a game before. The 49ers went 1-for-5 on fourth down.

Defensively, they had an interception, two sacks, five pass breakups and seven quarterback hits. In addition to the big fourth-down stops, they also held the 49ers to 3-of-10 on third down.