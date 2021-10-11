CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ESS Inc. And ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing Of Business Combination

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Creates First Publicly Traded U.S. Long-duration Storage Company

Begins Trading Today on the NYSE Under the Ticker "GWH"

WILSONVILLE, Ore. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 11, 2021 - ESS Inc . ("ESS" or the "Company"), a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, and ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ: STWO ) ("ACON S2"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination"), resulting in ESS becoming a publicly listed company. The combined company retains the ESS Inc. name and its shares and warrants will commence trading today on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the new ticker symbols "GWH" and "GWH.W", respectively.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for the entire ESS team and a milestone for the industry at large," said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. "We are excited to begin our next chapter as the first publicly traded long-duration energy storage company. Our differentiated battery technology gives us a first mover advantage in a rapidly expanding market, while simultaneously transforming the value proposition of long-duration storage to support renewable energy generation for the electrical grid. The proceeds from this transaction will enable us to scale our operations to meet the growing global demand for a product that the world needs today to support the transition to clean, renewable energy."

"ESS is delivering a pioneering technology to the market today and we are confident it will become the gold standard in the industry. Today's milestone marks an important transition that will fuel the Company's next stage of growth," said Adam Kriger, CEO of ACON S2. "As a public company, ESS will have the platform to execute against its vision, capitalize on the rapidly growing opportunities in the long-duration energy storage market, and work to establish market leadership. We are excited to close this transaction and I look forward to seeing the company play an important part in the world's transition to a renewable future."

Transaction OverviewThe transaction is primarily comprised of $308 million of pro forma net cash to the combined company, including a private investment in public equity (PIPE). The PIPE is led by institutional investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Koch Industries, Tortoise Capital Advisors, SB Energy Global Holdings Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., Breakthrough Energy Ventures, BASF Venture Capital, and others.

The ESS executive management team will continue to be led by Eric Dresselhuys, Chief Executive Officer; Craig Evans, President and Co-founder; Julia Song, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder; and Amir Moftakhar, Chief Financial Officer.

The ESS Board of Directors will comprise eight members, including Chairman Michael R. Niggli, Eric Dresselhuys, Craig Evans, Raffi Garabedian, Rich Hossfeld, Shirley Speakman, Kyle Teamey, and Daryl Wilson.

AdvisorsNomura Greentech Capital Advisors, LLC, served as financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. served as legal counsel to ESS. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as capital markets advisor and placement agent to ACON S2. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to ACON S2 with Walkers acting as Cayman Islands counsel to ACON S2. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as placement agent's counsel on the PIPE transaction. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Cowen and Company, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company served as joint-book running managers for the ACON S2 initial public offering.

About ESS Inc.ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) designs, builds and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring from 4 to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world's renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

About ACON Investments, L.L.C.ACON Investments, L.L.C., headquartered in Washington, DC, is an international private equity firm investing in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1996, ACON Investments, L.L.C. has managed approximately $6.1 billion of capital to date and has professionals in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, Bogotá and Madrid. For more information, visit www.acon investments.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis communication contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ESS' and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on ESS' current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on ESS. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation. There can be no assurance that the future developments affecting ESS will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond ESS' control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, ESS is not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts For ESS Inc.:Investors:Erik Bylin investors@essinc.com

Media Contact:Gene HuntTrevi Communications, Inc.978-750-0333 x.101 gene@trevicomm.com

For ACON S2:Emily Claffey/Julie Rudnick/Kevin SiegelSard Verbinnen & Co STWO-SVC@sardverb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Closing Of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in the public cloud for Hospitals, Health Systems and Life Sciences, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,262,500 shares of common stock (the "Common Stock") at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 489,375 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Completion of BayMedica Acquisition

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the manufacturing and clinical development of rare cannabinoids, has finalized the acquisition of BayMedica Inc., a private company based in the U.S. specializing in the manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness sector. INM had announced the acquisition earlier....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing October 18, 2021

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CCAI, the "Company") announced today that, commencing on October 18, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbols "CCAI" and "CCAIW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CCAIU". Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A Common Stock and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Mercury Acquisitions Corp. Will Combine With Franchise Cannabis Corp.

Mercury Acquisitions Corp. (TSXV:MERC) announced Thursday its subsidiary 2868303 Ontario Inc., also known as Mercury Subco will amalgamate with Franchise Cannabis Corp. to finalize the company’s qualifying transaction in relation to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Under the amalgamation agreements, the combined corporation (Amalco) will be a wholly-owned...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Ess#Renewable Energy#Softbank Group#Ess Inc#Acon S2 Acquisition Corp#U S Long Duration#Gwh#Wilsonville#The Company Rrb#Stwo#Company#Aga
TheStreet

Tempo Automation Inc., A Leading Software-Accelerated Electronics Manufacturer, Set To Go Public Through Merger With ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp.

Tempo Automation, Inc. ("Tempo"), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. ("ACE") (Nasdaq: ACEV), a special-purpose acquisition company focusing on industrial and enterprise IT, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined operating entity will be renamed "Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc." and shares of its common stock are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "TMPO". Highlights of the transaction include:
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Legato Merger Corp. Receives Stockholder Approval For Its Business Combination With Algoma Steel

NEW YORK, NEW YORK and SAULT STE. MARIE, ONTARIO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legato Merger Corp. ("Legato") (Nasdaq: LEGO), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Algoma Steel Group Inc. ("Algoma"), a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products, today announced that Legato's stockholders have approved the previously announced business combination transaction between Legato and Algoma (the "Merger"). The holders of approximately 74% of the shares of Legato common stock voted at the special stockholder meeting and approximately 92% of the shares voted were voted in favor the Merger. The holders of 716 shares of Legato common stock validly exercised their redemption rights in connection with the Merger. Legato will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form 8-K disclosing the final voting results.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Place
Madrid, Spain
MarketWatch

SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion

SeatGeek, a mobile tech platform selling tickets for live sporting events, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation RedBall Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The company will receive proceeds of $675 million, which includes a fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $100 million, and $575 million held in the trust account of RedBall. Proceeds are earmarked for growth by expanding partnerships into new markets, scaling marketing, for M&A and for technology innovation. RedBall is a unit of RedBird Capital Partners, an investment firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and investments in sports, media, and ticketing including the YES Network, On Location Experiences, Skydance, Wasserman, OneTeam Partners, Fenway Sports Group, the XFL, Toulouse FC, and the IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed SeatGeek. SeatGeek was created in 2009 and targets the $126 billion global live entertainment business. Jack Groetzinger will remain as CEO of the new company along with the current executive team.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Paystone Announces the Acquisition of NiceJob, a Leading North American Provider of Reputation Marketing Software for Service Businesses

Paystone announces the acquisition of NiceJob, an award-winning North American reputation marketing platform for service businesses. This marks Paystone’s fifth business acquisition over the last two years. These acquisitions not only advance Paystone’s rapid increase in market share, but also are pivotal in accelerating Paystone’s goal of building a category-defining platform that helps local businesses win more customers.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Westwater Resources, Inc. Announces Special Conference Call To Discuss Results Of Its Definitive Feasibility Study And Building Acquisitions

Westwater Resources (NYSE: American: WWR), a battery grade natural graphite development Company, will hold a special conference call on Thursday October 14, 2021, at noon EDT (10:00 AM MDT) to discuss the recently announced results of its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for a battery graphite production facility and its recent acquisition of 90,000 square feet of commercial property adjacent to the Kellyton site.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "TRIS.U" beginning tomorrow. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols ''TRIS'' and ''TRIS.WS,'' respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BowX Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders To Vote In Favor Of The Proposed Combination With WeWork Before October 19, 2021

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOWX, BOWXU, and BOWXW) ("BowX"), a special purpose acquisition company, reminds stockholders to vote in favor of its proposed business combination with WeWork Inc. ("WeWork") ahead of its special meeting scheduled for October 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (the "Special Meeting"). Holders of BowX common stock as of the record date of September 14, 2021, should vote their shares even if they no longer own them and regardless of the number of shares they hold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II And Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness And Scheduled Special Meeting To Approve Business Combination On October 27, 2021

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: MCAD, "Mountain Crest II"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company and Better Therapeutics, Inc. ("Better Therapeutics"), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing cognitive behavioral therapy to address root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that MCAD's registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-255493) relating to the previously announced merger of MCAD and Better Therapeutics has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of October 12, 2021. MCAD also announced that it will hold its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") on October 27, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time to, among other things, allow its stockholders to vote to approve the proposed Business Combination with Better Therapeutics. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast at the following address https://www.cstproxy.com/mcacquisitionii/2021. Stockholders will be able to attend the meeting by using the control number that is printed on their proxy card.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Parsec Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $86.3 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

Lewisville, TX, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsec Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PCXCU) (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 8,625,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 units. Each unit consists of one of the Company's shares of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy