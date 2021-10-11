CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOREWARN Partners With Greater Chattanooga REALTORS®

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (RDVT) - Get Red Violet, Inc. Report and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that Greater Chattanooga REALTORS® has contracted to make FOREWARN® services available for the 2,400+ REALTOR® members it serves throughout the Greater Chattanooga area including Hamilton and Sequatchie counties in southeast Tennessee and Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties in northwest Georgia to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services purchased by Greater Chattanooga REALTORS® are available to the 2,400+ real estate agent membership at no additional cost to individual agents.

"It is exciting to be able to provide FOREWARN, a potentially lifesaving tool, as a free benefit for our members," said Robert Backer, President of Greater Chattanooga REALTORS®. "FOREWARN will equip members to verify a prospect's identity and associated information in just seconds. Having this at their fingertips will provide even greater value for our members and enable them to operate with increased safety and peace of mind."

On October 11, 2021, existing Greater Chattanooga REALTORS® members received specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN®At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

About red violet®At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

About Greater Chattanooga REALTORS®Founded in 1912, Greater Chattanooga REALTORS® is a regional organization with more than 2,500 members servicing Hamilton and Sequatchie counties in southeast Tennessee and Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties in northwest Georgia. The Association is one of approximately 1,100 local associations/board of REALTORS® nationwide that comprise the National Association of REALTORS®. Greater Chattanooga REALTORS® owns and operates a Multiple Listing Service (MLS), which is one of approximately 600 MLSs in the country and services more than 2,700 MLS users.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will equip Greater Chattanooga REALTORS® members to verify a prospect's identity and associated information in just seconds. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Camilo RamirezRed Violet, Inc.561-757-4500ir@redviolet.com

