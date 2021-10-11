CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmonic Integrates Google Cloud Marketplace In CableOS Platform, Unlocking New Revenues For Operators

 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (HLIT) - Get Harmonic Inc. Report today announced integration of Google Cloud Marketplace in its CableOS ® Cloud-Native Core Platform. The integration of Google Cloud Marketplace provides operators using the CableOS Platform with quick access to Google Cloud Marketplace applications, allowing them to deploy new revenue-generating services with ease.

Using CableOS as a common platform to deploy applications from Google Cloud Marketplace, service providers now have the ability to launch broadband offerings with greater velocity, increased efficiency and reduced cost. As an edge cloud solution with a multi-access foundation, the CableOS Platform supports infrastructure applications such as vCMTS, vPON and vBNG. Integrating Google Cloud Marketplace in the CableOS Platform provides operators with an agile path to deploy virtual network infrastructure applications to speed up the launch of new mobile and wireless services . Google Cloud Marketplace also brings a broad range of subscriber services applications to the platform, including security, user experience improvements and WiFi management.

"We're excited to embark on this journey with Harmonic and bring the benefits of cloud and edge technologies to the broadband industry," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment, Gaming Partnerships, Google Cloud. "Integrating Google Cloud Marketplace in the Harmonic CableOS Platform empowers cable operators to realize greater efficiencies and provide an outstanding quality of service to consumers."

"Our partnership with Google Cloud is a significant milestone that has the potential to increase service revenues for our customers, while ensuring guaranteed interoperability and streamlined management of available resources," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "This collaboration demonstrates Harmonic's innovation and leadership in transforming broadband to meet the unprecedented demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity."

Harmonic's CableOS Platform powers more than 3 million cable modems for over 60 cable operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

Harmonic will showcase its CableOS Platform at the virtual SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 ( Oct. 11-14). To learn more about Harmonic's presence at the Expo and to schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/cable-access/scte/.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About HarmonicHarmonic (HLIT) - Get Harmonic Inc. Report, the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-integrates-google-cloud-marketplace-in-cableos-platform-unlocking-new-revenues-for-operators-301396805.html

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

