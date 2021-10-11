NextGen Healthcare's Full Solution Suite Adopted By Community Health Center Of Snohomish County

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC of Snohomish County), a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Washington state, has adopted its full solution suite including NextGen® Enterprise EHR and NextGen® Enterprise PM, as well as NextGen® Population Health and NextGen® Patient Experience Platform. With seven medical, two walk-in, and five dental clinics in the Puget Sound region and nearly 70,000 patients served annually, CHC of Snohomish County is leveraging the complete NextGen Healthcare platform to expand its community care model while also improving provider productivity and simplifying its billing process.

CHC of Snohomish County chose NextGen Healthcare because of its easier documentation and workflow, seamless data interoperability and exchange, and ability to manage complex FQHC requirements. NextGen Healthcare's platform enables CHC of Snohomish County to expand care delivery into more clinic locations and increase patient access.

"NextGen Healthcare's integrated platform with patient-centric and provider-friendly tools helps our team make better decisions, increases the bottom line, and provides an outstanding patient experience," said Ben Luety, CPA, MBA, chief financial officer for Community Health Center of Snohomish County. "NextGen Enterprise is a superior platform that allows us to expand services like behavioral health and supports our future growth."

"We are pleased to partner with CHC of Snohomish County to enhance the clinic's operations and enable greater access to care for patients throughout their communities," said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth and strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. "This is a terrific example of how our integrated platform with seamless interoperability and end-to-end workflow features is benefitting patients and providers alike."

About Community Health Center of Snohomish County

Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC) is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Community Health Center providing medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health, substance use treatment and nutrition care to approximately 70,000 individuals in 2020. For over 35 years, CHC has provided services to Snohomish County residents who face barriers to health care with the mission to provide our diverse community with access to high quality, affordable primary health care. CHC welcomes patients who are on Washington Apple Health, Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Tricare, select private insurances, and those who are uninsured. For those without insurance, CHC will help patients sign up for Washington Apple Health; if ineligible, will offer a sliding fee discount based on household income and family size. CHC believes in practicing patient-centered care. Our team of healthcare professionals works WITH you to build a relationship based on your healthcare needs. To learn more, call 425-789-3789 or visit https://www.chcsno.org/.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral, and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005119/en/