CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

NextGen Healthcare's Full Solution Suite Adopted By Community Health Center Of Snohomish County

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC of Snohomish County), a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Washington state, has adopted its full solution suite including NextGen® Enterprise EHR and NextGen® Enterprise PM, as well as NextGen® Population Health and NextGen® Patient Experience Platform. With seven medical, two walk-in, and five dental clinics in the Puget Sound region and nearly 70,000 patients served annually, CHC of Snohomish County is leveraging the complete NextGen Healthcare platform to expand its community care model while also improving provider productivity and simplifying its billing process.

CHC of Snohomish County chose NextGen Healthcare because of its easier documentation and workflow, seamless data interoperability and exchange, and ability to manage complex FQHC requirements. NextGen Healthcare's platform enables CHC of Snohomish County to expand care delivery into more clinic locations and increase patient access.

"NextGen Healthcare's integrated platform with patient-centric and provider-friendly tools helps our team make better decisions, increases the bottom line, and provides an outstanding patient experience," said Ben Luety, CPA, MBA, chief financial officer for Community Health Center of Snohomish County. "NextGen Enterprise is a superior platform that allows us to expand services like behavioral health and supports our future growth."

"We are pleased to partner with CHC of Snohomish County to enhance the clinic's operations and enable greater access to care for patients throughout their communities," said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth and strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. "This is a terrific example of how our integrated platform with seamless interoperability and end-to-end workflow features is benefitting patients and providers alike."

About Community Health Center of Snohomish County

Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC) is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Community Health Center providing medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health, substance use treatment and nutrition care to approximately 70,000 individuals in 2020. For over 35 years, CHC has provided services to Snohomish County residents who face barriers to health care with the mission to provide our diverse community with access to high quality, affordable primary health care. CHC welcomes patients who are on Washington Apple Health, Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Tricare, select private insurances, and those who are uninsured. For those without insurance, CHC will help patients sign up for Washington Apple Health; if ineligible, will offer a sliding fee discount based on household income and family size. CHC believes in practicing patient-centered care. Our team of healthcare professionals works WITH you to build a relationship based on your healthcare needs. To learn more, call 425-789-3789 or visit https://www.chcsno.org/.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral, and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005119/en/

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS: 27th and 28th COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in Tillamook County Oct. 15

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Due to a delay with medical records in our disease tracking system from outside hospitals, Tillamook County Public Health Department was now notified of two new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the Tillamook County death toll to 28. The 27th COVID-19 related death occurred on September 24th, and the 28th COVID-19 related death occurred on October 3rd. For the first 18 months of the pandemic, Tillamook County had 5 local deaths due to COVID-19. In 8 weeks, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Tillamook County increased over 5x, from 5 to 28.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
newsofmillcreek.com

Snohomish County hits COVID vaccination milestones

More getting vaccinated, community hits key milestones in fight against COVID. We hit two big milestones here in Snohomish County this month. The one millionth dose of COVID vaccine was administered recently, and we have reached 75% of eligible residents 12 and up having had at least one dose. With...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
WCBD Count on 2

$15M in federal funds allocated to improve SC community health centers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Thursday announced a more than $15 million grant by the Department of Health and Human Services to be put towards the improvement of community health centers in South Carolina. The money is intended “to fund capital improvements and construction costs for facilities in communities disproportionally affected […]
CHARLESTON, SC
williamsburgva.gov

Virginia Department of Health Opening Community Vaccination Center in Newport News

Newport News, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Peninsula and Hampton Health Districts announce the opening of a state-run COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 13785 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA (in the Sherwood Shopping Center). VDH has contracted with AshBritt Environmental Inc. to operate the CVC. At this time, this is the only CVC on the Virginia Peninsula.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WDIO-TV

A robotic solution to the healthcare worker shortage

Long-term healthcare is still facing a crisis, a major workforce shortage. “And every year it's been getting worse and worse and then finally when the pandemic hit it just got to an all-time low where we are I would say at rock bottom”, says Chief Operation Officer Marc Halpert. Marc...
HEALTH
Watertown News

LETTER: Owner of Community Health Center Endorses Candidate for District A Councilor

I have been a Watertown resident since 2005, raising my children while founding an expressive arts community center in Watertown, ARTrelief, with my wife. I’m writing today to enthusiastically endorse Nicole Gardner for District A Town Councilor and I encourage all my East End neighbors to cast their vote for her on election day, November 2nd.
WATERTOWN, MA
ozarkradionews.com

Ozarks Healthcare Behavioral Health Center to host Peer Support Group for Veterans

WEST PLAINS, MO – The Ozarks Healthcare Behavioral Health Center (BHC) is starting a Veterans Peer Support Group for former and current military members. The group is being hosted to help effectively address the needs of the veteran, National Guard, and reservist communities. A relaxed and confidential environment will be provided for those attending in hopes of encouraging past and current transitional experiences to be shared with other veterans.
WEST PLAINS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health Center#Nextgen Healthcare#Healthcare Services#Health Data#Nxgn#Chc#Fqhc#Ehr#Mba#Nextgen Enterprise#Sri
bizneworleans.com

DePaul Community Health Centers Wins Awards

NEW ORLEANS – Healthy Blue Louisiana and Anthem Medicaid recently awarded the inaugural Bona Fide Blue Social Determinant Champion Award to DePaul Community Health Centers’ Community Health Navigators, who serve as cornerstones of DCHC’s Care Fellowship. The award recognizes DCHC’s CHN initiative as being a consistent leader in addressing patients’ social determinants of health, such as unemployment, food insecurity, a lack of housing and finances, which adversely impact their health outcomes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ravallirepublic.com

Sapphire Community Health receives $519K to help with new center

Sapphire Community Health’s plans to build a new health care center in Hamilton received a boost recently with news it will get $519,360 in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The money will pay for site preparation for a three-story community health care facility that will include dental services on...
HAMILTON, MT
TheStreet

Alignment Healthcare And AltaMed Health Services Partner To Improve Health Care Access For Seniors In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, a national Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) , and AltaMed Health Services, one of the nation's largest federally qualified community health centers, today announced a new partnership that will bolster access to care for Alignment's members in Los Angeles and Orange counties beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
bizjournals

Bay Clinic to merge with West Hawaii Community Health Center

Bay Clinic and West Hawaii Community Health Center, or WHCHC, have set out to merge the companies' existing operations under one new health care entity to ensure quality health care to all Hawaii Island residents. The consolidation is intended to integrate both center’s services and personnel by July 1, 2022,...
HAWAII STATE
Saipan Tribune

Community Guidance Center hosts mental health activity

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center, in collaboration with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Chalan Kanoa, hosted a mental health awareness outreach event last Sept. 30 at the Mount Carmel Cathedral’s Joeten & Daidai Social Hall, attended by 23 parishioners. During the outreach, the CGC facilitated a stress management...
MENTAL HEALTH
dmagazine.com

Healthcare Brief: Parkland’s RedBird Health Center and Children’s Health Names Heart Place Co-Director

Parkland Health & Hospital System opened the RedBird Health Center last month. The facility will expand healthcare services to southern Dallas County with the opening via a new state-of-the-art medical facility. It will offer adult and geriatric primary and specialty care, ranging from breast cancer screenings to behavioral health, as well as pharmacy, radiology, and other services.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Public Health Launches 2021 Community Health Assessment

Chaffee County, CO- Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) has announced the launch of its 2021 Community Health Assessment. Local public health agencies are required to conduct a Community Health Assessment every five years that is used to create a five-year Community Health Improvement Plan. In 2016, CCPH completed a community...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KSNB Local4

Howard County Medical Center healthcare providers answer vaccine questions

SAINT PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Healthcare providers at the Howard County Medical Center participated in Virtual Town Hall Tuesday where they answered people’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccination. The event was held via Zoom and was livestreamed through Facebook for people to join in. Before the Q&A went live, people...
SAINT PAUL, NE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealthcare to expand Medicare Advantage footprint in 2022

UnitedHealthcare, which already has significant market control with its Medicare Advantage plans, will strengthen its foothold in the space by expanding its MA plans in 2022, adding a potential 3.1 million members and reaching 94% of Medicare-eligible consumers in the U.S. Currently, more than 7.3 million people are already enrolled...
HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy