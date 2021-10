What words are there to describe the 2021 New York Mets season? If you can’t deal with an imbalance of emotions, you might have had a tough time getting through. The Mets were in first place for so long. They had no business being there and yet there they were. For months we tuned in to see or hear the first place Mets rally together more wins. How did they do it? It must have been magic.

