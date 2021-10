JACKSON MI – The city of Jackson has launched a service to help residents “stay in the loop” as it replaces lead water service lines. The city expects to replace more than 11,000 lead service lines in the 35 years at an estimated cost of $120 million. City residents can learn what they need to know about the lead line replacement program by visiting cityofjackson.org/liningupjackson.

JACKSON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO