CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Willis Towers Watson And Qontigo Launch Pioneering STOXX Global Index Series That Quantifies Companies' Climate Transition Risk

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
  • Enables investors to address financial risk to company share prices caused by a climate transition by building balanced, mainstream, Paris-aligned portfolios
  • Innovative, proprietary approach looks beyond simple strategies such as carbon exposure
  • Major market innovation for CoP26 private finance agenda

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qontigo and Willis Towers Watson launched an innovative family of climate transition indices driven by a next generation methodology that directly quantifies the impact of a Paris-aligned climate transition on equity valuations. The STOXX Willis Towers Watson Climate Transition Indices (CTI) help investors, governments and companies to manage risk, capture opportunities in their portfolios, align with goals of the Paris agreement and work toward net-zero targets.

The CTI enables a more sophisticated way of managing climate risk that looks beyond carbon emissions, by making a forward-looking, bottom-up evaluation of transition risk and opportunity for each company. A proprietary Climate Transition Value at Risk (CTVaR) measure analyzes the impact on projected company cash flows of moving from a business-as-usual scenario — reflecting current policies — to a world where emissions pathways are fully aligned to the goals of the Paris agreement.

By incorporating climate risk explicitly, this innovative approach allows investors to allocate in a robust, transparent and low-cost manner toward firms that will build — and benefit from — a future global economy that values and manages climate risks.

"Investors need a robust framework that can quantify and incorporate the financial impact of climate risk, but this is something that just hasn't been widely available until now," said Craig Baker, global chief investment officer, Willis Towers Watson. "We believe understanding this transition, through our Climate Transition Value at Risk methodology, should be one of the biggest sources of alpha across all asset classes over the next few years. Climate change is a systemic, urgent global challenge and will significantly disrupt capital allocations and returns."

"By curating data from multiple sources, the CTI takes a unique approach from our perspective by refreshing forward-looking company transition risk over time rather than simply using historic carbon emissions data," said David Nelson, senior director, Climate Transition Analytics, Willis Towers Watson. "While current climate metrics can help to identify outliers, many current approaches to factoring climate risk into investments tend to be simplistic and fall short of accurately identifying their impact on company valuations."

"Understanding and addressing climate transition risk is essential to investment decisions today," said Neal Pawar, chief operating officer, Qontigo. "Together with Willis Towers Watson, we leveraged our open architecture to translate the Willis Towers Watson CTVaR model into a transparent, systematic index solution."

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Report is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients — financial-products issuers, capital owners and asset managers — to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors and asset owners worldwide. Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes. Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong. www.qontigo.com

Media contact

Ed Emerman: +1 609 240 2766 eemerman@eaglepr.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Insurers Have A Key Role To Play In The Transition To Net Zero By De-risking New Climate Technologies

ZURICH, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geneva Association and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) co-hosted a high-level conference on 12 October 2021, Future-Proofing Technological Innovations for a Resilient Net-Zero Economy , with the aim of providing input for the discussions that will take place at COP26 in Glasgow in November. The strategic, multi-stakeholder conversation brought together CEOs and senior officials from the insurance industry, financial sector, engineering community, government, United Nations, OECD, World Economic Forum, and World Business Council for Sustainable Development.
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

IBM launches AI service to assist companies with climate change analysis

IBM today launched the Environmental Intelligence Suite, a set of AI-powered software that customers can use to prepare for climate risks that could disrupt operations. By combining AI, weather data, climate risk analytics, and carbon accounting capabilities, the Environmental Intelligence Suite can be used to help organizations assess their impact on the planet while reducing the complexity of regulatory compliance, IBM says.
TECHNOLOGY
phocuswire.com

IBM launches climate impact tools for airlines, other companies

IBM is unveiling a suite of environmental intelligence software to help companies understand both how their businesses are impacting the environment and how the environment is impacting their businesses. The IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite combines weather data, carbon accounting capabilities, artificial intelligence and more to help companies such as airlines...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#Climate Change#Global Challenge#Qontigo Launch#Stoxx#Cti
martechseries.com

Astound Commerce Launches Value Exchange Index Dashboard

New Data Tracker Provides Groundbreaking Insight Into Commerce Touchpoints. Digital commerce specialist Astound Commerce launched its Value Exchange Index dashboard (VEI) today. The offering marks a new era in the measurement of brand performance across digital commerce touchpoints, with the always-on dashboard auditing real-time data from over 50 major brands. VEI reveals brand experience capabilities across digital commerce touchpoints via web and mobile channels, and across a range of retail verticals including apparel, beauty/personal care, home/garden, footwear and gifting. The data assesses specific metrics, allowing Astound to apply a Value Exchange Index score to brands.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

IHS Holding IPO priced at the bottom of the expected range, as company raised $378 million

Shares of IHS Holding Ltd. is set to go public Thursday, as the shares telecommunications infrastructure operator said overnight that it's initial public offering priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The company raised $378.0 million as it sold 18.0 million shares in the IPO. The company had previously said selling shareholders were planning to sell 4.5 million shares in the IPO, but that wasn't part of the pricing announcement. With 328.05 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
helpnetsecurity.com

Axio QuickQuant prepares CISOs to quantify their cyber risk in dollar terms

Axio released QuickQuant, a new cyber risk tool that allows CISOs to quantify their cyber risk in dollar terms. QuickQuant helps security and business leaders maximize cyber risk reduction by illuminating the cyber risks that could lead to a business-crippling event – like ransomware. The impact-based solution enables security and...
SOFTWARE
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL
The Conversation U.S.

Scandal involving World Bank's 'Doing Business' index exposes problems in using sportslike rankings to guide development goals

The World Bank, a behemoth of an organization that provides tens of billions of dollars in aid to mostly developing countries, is in the middle of one of its biggest scandals since being founded in 1944. The crux of the crisis relates to its Doing Business Index, which ranks the ease of opening and operating companies in 190 countries. In September 2021, an investigation alleged that senior leadership at the bank manipulated the index’s data in response to pressure from China and Saudi Arabia. The scandal has already caused the bank to suspend publication of the index and prompted calls for...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Why Walmart and Target Will Win the Freight-Rate War

“What’s happening in the container shipping market is not entirely a demand-driven phenomenon anymore,” said IHS Markit’s Rahul Kapoor. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
bitcoinmagazine.com

Quantifying The Bitcoin Supply Shortage

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. When looking at the bitcoin supply, it’s important to consider the state of...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy