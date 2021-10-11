CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2022 Results On Monday, October 25

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) - Get Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Report ("Flexsteel" or the "Company"), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States, announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, October 25, 2021.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 866-777-2509 (domestic) or 412-317-5413 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through November 2, 2021: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
  • Replay access code: 10160999
  • Live and archived webcast: ir.flexsteel.com

To pre-register for the earnings conference call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160999/ee612aef8f and enter their contact information. Registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

The first quarter 2022 earnings release can be accessed at ir.flexsteel.com after market on Monday, October 25, 2021.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company") is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel" is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its eCommerce channel and direct sales force.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005021/en/

