Financial Advisor Caitlin Perry Joins UBS In Rutland, VT

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Caitlin Perry has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in Rutland, Vermont. She manages $125 million in client assets and will be joined at UBS by Client Service Associate, Shauna Graham.

Caitlin has 10 years of wealth management experience and specializes in helping clients build and protect their retirement income. Prior to her career in financial services, Caitlin served in the United States Army as a Combat Medic.

"On behalf of UBS, we're excited to welcome Caitlin to the firm," said Brad Miller, Rutland and South Burlington Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Caitlin's industry experience and dedication to clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having her help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market."

"We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most productive financial advisors in the industry," said Jad Dieterle, Northern New England Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "We believe we have one of the strongest platforms for Financial Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of High-Net-Worth capabilities, advisors like Caitlin will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to her clients."

Caitlin has a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont. She is a native of Rutland and cares deeply about her community, frequently volunteering with the Rutland South Rotary Club and the Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County. In her spare time, Caitlin enjoys everything Vermont; skiing, snowboarding, hiking and biking.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005059/en/

