AGCO Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (AGCO) - Get AGCO Corporation Report, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today its 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call is scheduled for Thursday, October 28 th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company will refer to slides on its conference call. Interested persons can access the conference call and slide presentation via AGCO's website at www.agcocorp.com under the "Investors" Section.

The webcast will also be archived for twelve months immediately afterward.

About AGCO:

AGCO (AGCO) - Get AGCO Corporation Report is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005060/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

Community Policy