Newegg Canada's 12th Anniversary Sale Features Great Deals For Canadian Customers

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) - Get NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC. Report, a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, today announced that it is celebrating the 12 th anniversary of Newegg Canada this October. The company is commemorating this milestone with the Newegg Canada 12 th Anniversary Sale, which kicks off October 12 and runs through October 18, 2021.

"Customers throughout Canada continue to play an important role in the growth of our business across North America," said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. "As we celebrate Newegg Canada's 12 th anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering the best possible shopping experience to our Canadian customers."

To celebrate Newegg Canada's 12 th anniversary and to show appreciation to its loyal customers, Newegg Canada is giving away an ABS Gladiator gaming PC. This high-performance gaming PC includes the highly sought-after GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, and the Intel Core i7-11700K with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD. The Newegg Canada 12 th Anniversary RTX 3080 Gaming PC Giveaway kicks off October 12, 2021 - click here for full contest details.

Mr. Chow continued, "Thus far, 2021 has been a milestone year for Newegg's North American business, highlighted by the listing of Newegg's shares on the NASDAQ stock exchange in May."

To mark the occasion of its 12 th anniversary, Newegg Canada is discounting hundreds of the latest tech products. Following is a list of featured deals:

DJI Air 2S Drone Fly More Combo - $1,599.99 (valid 10/1-10/31)

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 - $2,549.99 (valid 10/12-10/18)

MSI GF Series - 15.6" Gaming Laptop - $829.00 (valid 10/12-10/14)

HUAWEI WiFi 6 AX3 Quad Core Router - $98.99 (valid 10/12-10/18)

Cobra Gaming Chair - $289.99 (valid 10/12-10/18)

NZXT Kraken X53 240mm CPU Liquid Cooler - $159.99 (valid 10/12-10/18)

MSI MAG X570 TOMAHAWK ATX AMD Motherboard - $269.00 (valid 10/12-10/14)

CORSAIR CV450 Power Supply - $39.99 (valid 10/15-10/18)

WD Black 4TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive for PS5/PS4/Xbox One/PC/Mac - $124.99 (valid 10/12-10/16)

SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS M.2 2280 2TB NVMe SSD - $299.99 (valid 10/12-10/14)

For more information about Newegg Canada, visit https://newegg.ca. Follow Newegg Canada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to stay up to date on the latest news.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for desktop PCs and IT computer hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005022/en/

Comments / 0

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

