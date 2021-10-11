CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Freshpet, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Results On Monday, November 8, 2021

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) ("Freshpet" or the "Company") today announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 8, 2021. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 407-0792 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8263.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted at the "Investor" section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, November 8, 2021, through November 22, 2021. North American listeners may dial (844) 512-2921 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13723899.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results or events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Freshpet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

ContactICRJeff Sonnek646-277-1263 jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

