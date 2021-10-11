CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zeeland, MI

Gentex Expands Aerospace Offering With Acquisition Of New Thin-Glass Laminating Technology

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

ZEELAND, Mich., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) today announced the acquisition of a unique laminating technology that yields durable, lightweight, ultra-thin glass engineered for aircraft cabin partitions, mirrors and wood veneer applications.

Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. Within aerospace, the company is best known for supplying aircraft manufacturers with electronically dimmable windows that darken on demand to cut sunlight while sill providing an exterior view.

The new laminating technology and related patents were included in Gentex's 2020 acquisition of Air-Craftglass, a Belgium-based startup that was founded to develop glass solutions for private and commercial aircraft. The company ultimately developed a lightweight, chemically strengthened, thin-glass laminate that offers significant improvements over polycarbonate structures, including superior noise reduction, durability, UV resistance, antibacterial performance, and flame/smoke resistance.

"This new laminating technology complements our expertise in glass processing while opening the door to new features within the aircraft cabin," said Neil Boehm, Gentex's chief technology officer. "Gentex is now in the process of bringing Air-Craftglass' proprietary production techniques in-house to develop a comprehensive collection of glass, mirrors, and wood veneer products for aerospace and potentially other industries."

Gentex foresees numerous potential aircraft uses for its new technology, including glass dust panels, class dividers and monitor protectors, as well as mirrors for use in lavatories, cabins and galleys. Other applications include tabletops, cabinet doors, ceilings and decorative glass elements.

Gentex's aerospace technologies will be on display (booth #3659) at this week's 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas. The show runs October 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (GNTX) - Get Gentex Corporation Report is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

Gentex Media ContactCraig Piersma(616) 772-1590 x4316 craig.piersma@gentex.com

Gentex Investor Relations ContactJosh O'Berski(616) 772-1800 x5814 josh.oberski@gentex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Insights On The Machine Condition Monitoring Global Market To 2026 - By Monitoring Technique, Offering, Deployment Type, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global machine condition monitoring market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Machine condition monitoring refers to the process of monitoring and measuring...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Sonic Automotive Announces Pricing Of $1.15 Billion Of Senior Notes In A Private Offering

Sonic Automotive, Inc. ("Sonic Automotive" or the "Company") (SAH) - Get Sonic Automotive, Inc. Class A Report, a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, today announced the pricing of its private offering of $1,150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes, consisting of its $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes") and $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes," and together with the 2029 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2029 Notes and the 2031 Notes were issued at par. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain of the Company's subsidiaries. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on October 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Outlook On The Smart Process Application Global Market To 2026 - By Deployment Type, Offering, Organization Size, Vertical And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Process Application Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart process application market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Smart process application (SPAs) refers to a software-based application designed to...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Channel Bakers Announces Strategic Partnership With Skai

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global advertising and marketing agency Channel Bakers announced it has partnered with Skai, a leading commerce intelligence platform, to expand the agency's suite of eCommerce solutions. Agency CEO and Founder Joshua Kreitzer said the Skai partnership enables Channel Bakers to apply its unique approach to position clients on emerging online retail platforms such as Instacart, Walmart, and Target, along with access to the Criteo and CitrusAd retail media networks, with full analytics and campaign optimization power.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Business
Zeeland, MI
Business
TheStreet

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing October 18, 2021

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CCAI, the "Company") announced today that, commencing on October 18, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbols "CCAI" and "CCAIW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CCAIU". Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A Common Stock and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Great Panther Re-Establishes At-The-Market Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX:GPR) (NYSE-A:GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, announces that it has entered into an At-the-Market Offering Agreement (the "ATM Agreement") of up to $25 million (the "Offering" or "ATM Facility") dated October 15, 2021, with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (the "Agent"). This offering replaces the Company's prior US$25 Million At-the-Market offering, which expired on August 3, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Insights On The Smoke Evacuation System Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Karl Storz Endoskope, KLS Martin Group And Medtronic Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoke Evacuation System Market Research Report by Product, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Smoke Evacuation System Market size was estimated at USD 164.32 million in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerospace#Glass#Gentex Corporation#Laminate#Gntx#Air Craftglass
TheStreet

Global Industrial Radiography Market (2021 To 2028) - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Radiography Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technique (Film-based Radiography and Digital Radiography); End-User Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The industrial radiography market is expected to reach US$ 993.45 million by 2028 from...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TherapeuticsMD Announces Appointment Of Mark Glickman As Chief Business Officer

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) - Get TherapeuticsMD, Inc. Report, an innovative, leading women's healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Mark Glickman as the Company's Chief Business Officer. Mr. Glickman previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion and Aralez Pharmaceuticals, and Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, of Auxilium Pharmaceuticals,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Liminal BioSciences Announces Closing Of Sale Of Remaining Plasma-Derived Therapeutics Business

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), announced today that it has closed on the sale of the remainder of the Company's plasma-derived therapeutics business (the "Second Closing") under the terms of the previously-announced Share Purchase Agreement entered into by the Company and Kedrion S.p.A. ("Kedrion").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheStreet

TD SYNNEX Earns The Microsoft Business Applications 2021-2022 Inner Circle Award

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem announced their legacy company, Tech Data, has won the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021-2022 Inner Circle award, an honor reserved for the top 1% echelon of Microsoft Business Application Partners worldwide. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements and performance with a high standard of excellence by delivering solutions that help organizations transform and accelerate their success.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

USD 16 Billion Growth Expected In "Order Fulfillment Services Market" By 2024 | Sourcing And Procurement Report | SpendEdge

The Order Fulfillment Services will grow at a CAGR of 5.24% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Order Fulfillment Services requirements. Major Price Trends in the Order Fulfillment Services's Procurement Market. The pressure from substitutes...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Paragon 28, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) ("PARAGON"), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,812,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $125.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by PARAGON. PARAGON's common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "FNA." The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PARAGON has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,171,875 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
TheStreet

ASICWay: New Mining Technology Disrupts Crypto Market

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapidly evolving global market for cryptocurrency is currently abuzz with the recent introduction of three extraordinarily designed mining rigs, AW1, AW 2 and AW Pro from ASICWay ( www.ASICWAY.com ). Instead of focusing only on highly proficient and technology savvy mining stalwarts, these three products were created to allow the casual enthusiasts as well as small-time miners to make their fortune out of crypto mining by generating a return of investment within just one month.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Concord Medical Files 2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a healthcare provider specialized in cancer treatment, research, education and prevention by establishing proton centers, premium cancer hospitals, and specialty cancer hospitals and operating an extensive network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the Annual Report can be accessed on Concord Medical's investor relations website at http://ir.ccm.cn and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to http://ir.ccm.cn .
CANCER
TheStreet

Worldwide Cosmetic Packaging Industry To 2026 - Featuring AptarGroup, Berry Global And Gerresheimer Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cosmetic packaging market reached a value of US$ 26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at...
MARKETS
TheStreet

DynaCERT Provides Updates On Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group

DynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE:DYA) (OTCQX:DYFSF) (FRA:DMJ) (" dynaCERT" or the "Company") announces that its strategic alliance with Mosolf SE & Co. AG ("Mosolf"), first announced by the Company in a news release dated October 16, 2019 (and commented upon in its subsequent Management Discussion & Analysis in 2020 Q1 and Q2), has been terminated. Though discussions pertaining to this strategic alliance continued throughout 2021, the Company has recently recognized the termination of the strategic alliance from Mosolf. The Company's strategic alliance with Mosolf initially included a purchase order for 1,000 HydraGEN™ units, a dealership agreement for Germany and an understanding to negotiate towards a joint venture for the passenger car after-market in Europe. Though the Company enjoyed a positive relationship with the Mosolf group and its principals, the objectives of the initial arrangement have not materialized, as only 48 units out of the 1,000 units under the foregoing purchase order were delivered. As with several other orders received by the Company in late 2019 and early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on this relationship, both in terms of access to the potential markets and clients of Mosolf, and in terms of the Company's limitations on production (and availability of inputs) throughout the lockdowns imposed by the Government of Ontario throughout 2020 and into 2021. At the same time, the materiality of this dealership declined in 2020 because the overall number of dealers increased significantly (with dynaCERT now having over 45 dealers globally, seven (7) of which are located and operate in Europe), and because of the increasing relative importance of the Company's relationship with its other dealers and agents that operate in multiple centres globally. These European dealership arrangements are entered into between the Company's European subsidiary, dynaCERT GmbH Inc. (which operates out of Germany, with a total of five (5) dedicated employees) and cover various European countries, including Germany, Austria, Netherlands and Benelux, Italy, Portugal, Latvia and the Baltics, the UK and Ireland.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Fast Food And Quick Service Restaurant Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global fast food and quick service restaurant market reached a value of US$ 260 Billion in 2020. Looking...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy