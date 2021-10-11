CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech Politics In Doubt With President In Hospital

By Jan FLEMR
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCzech politics was thrown into uncertainty Monday with the president spending a second day in intensive care and his chief ally, the outgoing billionaire prime minister, defeated in a general election. Andrej Babis's populist ANO (YES) party narrowly lost at weekend to a three-party centre-right alliance called Together and led...

