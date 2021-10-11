CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch Today: Wall Street Set to Start Week Lower as Oil Hits 7-Year Highs

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures were mixed Monday, with Dow futures turning positive. Energy names surged as U.S. oil prices hit seven-year highs to start the new week. Dow stock Merck was nearly flat in Monday's premarket after the drugmaker said it applied for emergency use authorization in the U.S. for its antiviral Covid pill. There was no U.S. bond trading Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday. (CNBC)

MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Charles Schwab stock rises toward another record after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charles Schwab Corp. climbed 1.1% toward another record in premarket trading Friday, after the discount broker reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as continued bullish investor sentiment helped produce a five-fold increase in trading revenue. Net income rose to $1.53 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $698 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 86.7% to $4.57 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $4.52 billion. Net interest revenue increased 51.2% to $2.03 billion, just shy of the FactSet consensus of $2.04 billion, while trading revenue soared 432.6% to $964 million to beat forecasts of $897.3 million. Total client assets as of Sept. 30 was $7.61 trillion, up from $6.69 trillion at the end of 2020. The stock, which closed at a record $78.11 on Thursday, has run up 47.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.8%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Companies#Oil Company#Oil Producer#Dow#Covid#Cnbc#Multiweek#Reuters#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Morgan Stanley#Wells Fargo#Citigroup#Treasury#Senate#House
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

What to Watch Today: Wall Street Looks to Avoid a Four-Session Losing Streak

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday after Dow stock JPMorgan Chase reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue and ahead of key inflation data. Shares of JPMorgan rose modestly in the premarket as third-quarter results from the bank were supported by a $1.5 billion boost from better-than-expected loan losses. (CNBC)
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher as earnings season gets under way

Major U.S. stock indexes opened flat to modestly higher Wednesday as earnings season unofficially kicked off with results from Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BlackRock Inc. , as well as Delta Air Lines Inc. . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1%, to 34,408, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to 4,360. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% to 14,531. JPMorgan Chase shares were down 0.8% in the early going, while BlackRock shares jumped 3%. Delta shares gave up 2.8%.
STOCKS
crossroadstoday.com

Gas Prices Just Hit a 7-Year High

Gas prices in America are averaging $3.27 per gallon of regular — over $1 more than a year ago, and the highest they’ve been since 2014. Prices at the pump are rising particularly steeply lately. A gallon of regular costs an extra $.10 or more over what it did one week ago in nine states (Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Illinois and Delaware) and Washington, D.C., according to AAA. California drivers almost always face the highest gas prices in the nation, and they’re paying well over $4 a gallon right now — an average of $4.44, at last check, compared to $3.21 a year ago.
TRAFFIC
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Lower as Oil Hits Multi-Year Highs

Wall Street is eyeing a sour start to the week, with futures on the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) down more than 80 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 (SPX) are modestly lower as well. Energy stocks are jumping higher, however, as oil prices hit multi-year highs. November-dated crude jumped 2.4% to above $82 -- its highest level since 2014 -- while Brent crude rose to its highest since 2018. As the week continues, investors will be unpacking plenty of quarterly earnings from major banks, though Goldman Sachs (GS) has already kicked things off by lowering its 2022 growth outlook to 4% from 4.4%.
STOCKS
Times Daily

Stocks edge lower as Wall Street prepares for earnings

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as communications companies and banks fell broadly. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
STOCKS
foreigndesknews.com

Oil trades above $80 a barrel, hitting a 7-year high

U.S. oil prices hit a seven-year high Monday, marking an increase of more than 120 percent from just under a year ago. On Monday morning, American crude prices increased 2 percent to hit $81.50 a barrel, dropping slightly to $81.15 by midday before closing at $80.49, the first time since October 2014 that U.S. crude closed at more than $80 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
stockxpo.com

Stock futures point to lower start on Wall Street

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Stock futures were lower early Monday morning after finishing near the flat line Friday after investors shook off concerns about a much weaker-than-expected labor market report released on Friday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 76 points. S&P 500 and...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: WTI Crude Oil Hits 7-Year High

Markets are trending strongly in several key areas, making this an interesting time for traders to be involved. WTI Crude Oil November futures are trading near $81, having made a new 7-year high above $81. The strength of this breakout continues and it is likely prices will rise further over the coming days.
MARKETS

