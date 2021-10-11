What to Watch Today: Wall Street Set to Start Week Lower as Oil Hits 7-Year Highs
U.S. stock futures were mixed Monday, with Dow futures turning positive. Energy names surged as U.S. oil prices hit seven-year highs to start the new week. Dow stock Merck was nearly flat in Monday's premarket after the drugmaker said it applied for emergency use authorization in the U.S. for its antiviral Covid pill. There was no U.S. bond trading Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday. (CNBC)www.nbcphiladelphia.com
Comments / 0