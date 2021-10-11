CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Tesla (TSLA) Raises Model 3 & Y Prices, Moves Headquarters to Texas

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTSLA - Free Report) recently announced the decision to raise the prices for its Model 3 and Model Y line-up. The electric vehicle (EV) behemoth increased the price of both the Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Performance. Tesla's online configurator now shows the price of the base rear-wheel drive Model 3 Standard Range Plus as $41,990 instead of the previous $39,990. The starting price of the Model 3 Performance has also received a price hike from $56,990 to $57,990, while the price of the Model 3 Long Range remains unaltered at $49,990.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Cars
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk

Comments / 0

Community Policy