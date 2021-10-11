Tesla (TSLA) Raises Model 3 & Y Prices, Moves Headquarters to Texas

TSLA - Free Report) recently announced the decision to raise the prices for its Model 3 and Model Y line-up. The electric vehicle (EV) behemoth increased the price of both the Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Performance. Tesla's online configurator now shows the price of the base rear-wheel drive Model 3 Standard Range Plus as $41,990 instead of the previous $39,990. The starting price of the Model 3 Performance has also received a price hike from $56,990 to $57,990, while the price of the Model 3 Long Range remains unaltered at $49,990.