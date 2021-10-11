CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

North Korea’s Kim struts red carpet in dress sandals and a suit

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 4 days ago

SEOUL (Reuters) – Kim Jong Un caught the eye of international observers during a speech marking the North Korean ruling party’s founding on Sunday – but for his choice of footwear, rather than anything in his routine remarks. https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkoreas-kim-calls-improving-peoples-lives-amid-grim-economy-2021-10-10 Kim strode on to the red carpet of a lavish hall wearing what appeared to be shiny black sandals over black socks, to complement his dark suit, burgundy necktie, and half-rim eyeglasses, according to video broadcast by state media on Monday.

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

North Korea's Kim Jong-un faces 'paradise on Earth' lawsuit

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un should pay damages for a 1959-84 scheme that saw more than 90,000 people move there from Japan, a Tokyo court is hearing. The repatriation campaign was later condemned by some as "state kidnapping". Five people who took part and later escaped the North have demanded...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
The Independent

Is Kim Yo-jong the most powerful woman in North Korea?

When the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, called for an end to the war on the Korea peninsula recently, the initial response was a rebuff from North Korea’s vice foreign minister. This has been the standard response from Pyongyang whenever the idea has been raised of turning the 1953 armistice between the two warring Koreas into an actual peace treaty.
WORLD
Reuters

Flanked by missiles, North Korea's Kim says U.S. and South Korea threaten peace

Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defence and not to start a war, Kim told a defence exhibition on Monday, North Korea's official KCNA news agency reported. Kim made his remarks standing next to a variety of weapons, including the country's intercontinental ballistic missiles, the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed. Among them was the Hwasong-16, North Korea's largest ICBM, unveiled at a military parade in October 2020 but not yet test-fired.
MILITARY
IBTimes

North Korea's Kim Says US Is 'Root Cause' Of Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong has blamed the United States for tensions on the peninsula and accused the South of hypocrisy, state media reported Tuesday, as he opened an exhibition showcasing his nuclear-armed country's weapons. The US is the "root cause" of instability, he said in an address to the...
WORLD
Fox News

Kim vows ‘invincible’ North Korea military during rare exhibition of weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed powerful missiles developed to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland, as he vowed to build an "invincible" military to cope with what he called persistent U.S. hostility, state media reported Tuesday. In an apparent continued effort to drive a wedge between Washington...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyongyang#Carpet#Reuters#North Korean#Nk News#Covid
Daily Herald

North Korea's threat and South Korea's success

Once again, North Korea is engaging in disturbing provocation. The totalitarian regime in Pyongyang has announced successful launch of a cruise missile. This follows many years of testing both rudimentary ballistic missiles and nuclear explosives. The cruise missile is an unusually flexible and insidious weapon. It flies low and relatively...
WORLD
hngn.com

5 Japanese Demand North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Pay $900,000 Each For False "Paradise on Earth" Promise, Human Rights Abuses

Five people ask that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un compensate them $900,000 apiece for their hardship while living in the country's relocation program. North Korea guaranteed free health care, education, jobs, and welfare to individuals who engaged in the relocation program to entice Koreans back from Japan after the Korean War. Residents of Japan, many of whom were originally from South Korea, were recruited for the program.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

Japan, S Korea leaders look to deepen ties, despite strains

The leaders of Japan and South Korea spoke by phone on Friday, saying they would look to deepen ties in the face of regional security threats, despite badly strained bilateral relations.Although they share a key ally in the U.S. and common concerns over facing China, ties between Tokyo and Seoul have suffered over the legacy of Japan's World War II atrocities and disagreements over compensation for wartime Korean laborers during the Japanese occupation. Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, only spoke with Korean President Moon Jae-in after he'd spoken with a number of other world leaders, underlining chilly relations...
POLITICS
IndieWire

North Korea Salutes ‘Squid Game’ for Critiquing South Korea’s ‘Beastly’ Capitalist Society

A state-run North Korean propaganda website is the latest to weigh in on Netflix’s wildly popular “Squid Game,” applauding what it believes to be the drama’s depiction of the “beastly reality” of the South’s capitalist society. (Via Insider.) The website Arirang Meari published an article about the Korean-language Netflix hit, which since launching on September 17 has become the most popular series ever to debut on the platform. The website praises the show’s vision of South Korea as a place where “corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace” in an “unequal society where people are treated like chess pieces.” The show is the...
TV & VIDEOS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
MilitaryTimes

Combined Russian and Chinese military power will approach, but not exceed US: report

The Sino-Russian relationship will continue to strengthen due to the continuation of U.S. policies towards those two nations, and that “aggregate Chinese and Russian power” will “continue to approach, but not exceed” U.S power through 2022, according to a new Rand Corp. report. The report’s authors describe the growing relationship...
MILITARY
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy