EQT sells Spanish telecoms firm Adamo to France’s Ardian for over 1 billion euro

 4 days ago

MADRID (Reuters) – Swedish private equity fund EQT said on Monday it would sell Spanish telecom provider Adamo to France’s Ardian Infrastructure, with two sources in the sector saying the deal’s enterprise value was over 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion). Barcelona-based Adamo provides landline, broadband and mobile services to around...

Reuters

France's Axa to invest 1.5 billion euros to fight deforestation

PARIS (Reuters) - French insurer Axa said on Thursday it will invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion) to support sustainable forest management as part of new commitments to fight deforestation and preserve biodiversity. The announcement comes a day after more than 100 countries called for urgent action on biodiversity with...
WORLD
94.1 Duke FM

Computing firm OVHcloud IPO set to go ahead at low end of price range

PARIS (Reuters) – French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud’s IPO is set to move ahead at a price of 18.5 euros per share, at the low end of the range, one of the banks in charge of the operation said on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about 3.5 billion euros.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion

SeatGeek, a mobile tech platform selling tickets for live sporting events, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation RedBall Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The company will receive proceeds of $675 million, which includes a fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $100 million, and $575 million held in the trust account of RedBall. Proceeds are earmarked for growth by expanding partnerships into new markets, scaling marketing, for M&A and for technology innovation. RedBall is a unit of RedBird Capital Partners, an investment firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and investments in sports, media, and ticketing including the YES Network, On Location Experiences, Skydance, Wasserman, OneTeam Partners, Fenway Sports Group, the XFL, Toulouse FC, and the IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed SeatGeek. SeatGeek was created in 2009 and targets the $126 billion global live entertainment business. Jack Groetzinger will remain as CEO of the new company along with the current executive team.
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

EU’s first green bond issuance raises 12 billion euros

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says it has issued its inaugural green bonds, raising 12 billion euros ($13.8 billion) from a sale that attracted strong demand from investors. The European Union’s executive branch is planning to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds by the end of 2026 as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU commission said the 15-year bond was more than 11 times oversubscribed, with books exceeding 135 billion euros. The EU is seeking become a leader in the market of green bonds, which are reserved for sustainable investment.
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

Factbox-Macron’s 30 billion euro “France 2030” investment plan

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment roadmap dubbed “France 2030”, aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation. Here are some of the key measures he announced:. NUCLEAR AND HYDROGEN. Macron said France would invest 8 billion euros in decarbonising...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

France's Carrefour and Auchan End Talks Over $19.4 Billion Tie-Up

PARIS (Reuters) -Carrefour and Auchan have ended talks over a possible partnership, the second time this year Carrefour boss Alexandre Bompard's plans to create a Gallic supermarket powerhouse have been frustrated. The potential deal to create a retailer with combined sales of 110 billion euros per year and a French...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Aid Rigetti Computing’s $1.5 Billion SPAC Merger

Cooley advised Rigetti Computing, a Berkeley, Calif.-based startup that aspires to build the world’s most powerful computers, on its go-public merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Latham & Watkins is advising the SPAC, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, on the deal, which values Rigetti at around $1.5 billion. Sidley...
BERKELEY, CA
theedgemarkets.com

AutoStore's Oslo IPO plan values robotics firm at up to US$12 billion

OSLO (Oct 8): Robotics firm AutoStore said on Friday its planned stock market listing could value the SoftBank-backed company at up to 103 billion Norwegian crowns (US$12 billion), making it the biggest in Norway for two decades. AutoStore announced plans on Sept 28 for an initial public offering (IPO) to...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Lead Sun Life’s $2.48 Billion Buy of DentaQuest

Debevoise & Plimpton is advising Sun Life Financial Inc., Canada’s largest group-benefits company, on its agreement to buy U.S. dental-benefits provider DentaQuest for about $2.48 billion. Ropes & Gray is advising Boston-based DentaQuest, which is being sold by its parent company, the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. Willkie Farr &...
BUSINESS
Yuma Daily Sun

Euro flops France, Belgium seek redemption in Nations League

MILAN (AP) — Two of the European Championship’s biggest disappointments face each other Thursday in the Nations League semifinal in Turin. Kylian Mbappé and the France team are looking for redemption in the Nations League, much like its opponent Belgium. Mbappé was made somewhat of a scapegoat for France’s failure...
SOCCER
ihsmarkit.com

Investment firm Ardian, FiveT Hydrogen launch $1.7-billion fund for clean hydrogen, world’s largest

Paris-based investment firm Ardian joined forces with Zurich-based FiveT Hydrogen on 1 October to create a €1.5-billion ($1.7 billion) fund known as Hy24 that will be dedicated to accelerating large-scale clean hydrogen projects and infrastructure. Hydrogen, especially the "green" variety produced from renewable power sources, is increasingly being viewed as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.1 Duke FM

Exclusive-How the illicit copper trade is sapping South Africa

(Reuters) – South Africa’s economic woes are being compounded by the theft of massive amounts of copper from state firms Eskom and Transnet, much of which is smuggled overseas, costing the country billions of rand a year, according to market sources. Power firm Eskom, which expects to make a 15.2...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

IHS Holding IPO priced at the bottom of the expected range, as company raised $378 million

Shares of IHS Holding Ltd. is set to go public Thursday, as the shares telecommunications infrastructure operator said overnight that it's initial public offering priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The company raised $378.0 million as it sold 18.0 million shares in the IPO. The company had previously said selling shareholders were planning to sell 4.5 million shares in the IPO, but that wasn't part of the pricing announcement. With 328.05 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

