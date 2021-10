Three of the state's 14 county sheriffs are former state representatives, and Rep. Timothy Whelan hopes to add his name to that list next year. Whelan, a Brewster Republican elected to the House in 2014, announced last week that he is running for Barnstable County sheriff, a seat that will become open with the retirement of Sheriff Jim Cummings.

BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO