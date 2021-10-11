CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domino's introduces Oven-Baked Dips

Pizza Marketplace
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomino's has debuted its Oven-Baked Dips in three flavors: Cheesy Marinara; Five Cheese and Baked Apple, according to a press release. "We recommend a twist with Domino's new dips — Bread Twists, that is," Art D'Elia, Domino's executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in the release. "Oven-Baked Dips are to Bread Twists as pepperoni is to pizza. They complement each other and make the perfect combo. We can't wait for customers to give them a try."

www.pizzamarketplace.com

