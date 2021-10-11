CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver County, PA

Man robbed at gunpoint during ATV sale in Beaver County

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Valley News Dispatch
Valley News Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvkNX_0cNaoVTJ00
Tribune-Review

A man was robbed of more than $4,000 at gunpoint Friday when he met someone to buy an ATV in Beaver County, state police said.

State police said the victim, a 24-year-old man from Conneautville in Crawford County, arranged to meet the seller in the 400 block of Upper Service Road in Greene Township. He had two friends with him, while a second person was with the seller.

The two suspects were in a black Dodge Journey. Police said the seller told the victim that his father was servicing the ATV and it would be ready in a few minutes, and asked for the money.

When the victim went to get the money from his vehicle, police said the seller pulled out a handgun, put it against the victim’s head and told him to give him the money.

The victim surrendered a PNC Bank envelope containing $4,300, police said. The seller took the money, while the second suspect slashed one of the tires on the victim’s vehicle.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt.

The two suspects fled on Upper Service Road toward Route 18, state police said. No descriptions of the suspects were provided.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Beaver, PA
Beaver County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Beaver County, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Dodge#Pnc Bank
Valley News Dispatch

Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum, PA
1K+
Followers
58
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley News Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy