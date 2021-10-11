Man robbed at gunpoint during ATV sale in Beaver County

Tribune-Review

A man was robbed of more than $4,000 at gunpoint Friday when he met someone to buy an ATV in Beaver County, state police said.

State police said the victim, a 24-year-old man from Conneautville in Crawford County, arranged to meet the seller in the 400 block of Upper Service Road in Greene Township. He had two friends with him, while a second person was with the seller.

The two suspects were in a black Dodge Journey. Police said the seller told the victim that his father was servicing the ATV and it would be ready in a few minutes, and asked for the money.

When the victim went to get the money from his vehicle, police said the seller pulled out a handgun, put it against the victim’s head and told him to give him the money.

The victim surrendered a PNC Bank envelope containing $4,300, police said. The seller took the money, while the second suspect slashed one of the tires on the victim’s vehicle.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt.

The two suspects fled on Upper Service Road toward Route 18, state police said. No descriptions of the suspects were provided.