Nautilus Biotechnology To Announce Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results On November 2, 2021

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or "Nautilus"), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 before market open on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021.

The company's management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments, and outlook. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus' mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

Contacts

Investors: InvestorRelations@nautilus.bio

Media:Thermal for Nautilus BiotechnologyKaustuva Das Press@nautilus.bio

