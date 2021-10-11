Woman Charged With Killing Dad, His Girlfriend Says She's ‘Being Framed'

A Pennsylvania woman charged last week in the slayings of her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend at his New Jersey Shore home says she is being “framed.”. Sherry Lee Heffernan was arrested Oct. 4 in southeastern Pennsylvania. Prosecutors in Ocean County, New Jersey, said she faces two murder counts and two weapons counts and was to be extradited. But first, Heffernan must face charges in a different case in neighboring Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.