Ocean County, NJ

Woman Charged With Killing Dad, His Girlfriend Says She's ‘Being Framed'

By NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pennsylvania woman charged last week in the slayings of her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend at his New Jersey Shore home says she is being “framed.”. Sherry Lee Heffernan was arrested Oct. 4 in southeastern Pennsylvania. Prosecutors in Ocean County, New Jersey, said she faces two murder counts and two weapons counts and was to be extradited. But first, Heffernan must face charges in a different case in neighboring Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

