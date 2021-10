Chicago police officers continue to retire at a scorching pace — with nearly twice as many calling it quits so far this year as did in all of 2018. More than 660 officers have retired in 2021, said Michael Lappe, a trustee for the Policemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago. And nearly 60 more are planning to retire later this month, he said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO