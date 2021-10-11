Browns' Rashard Higgins: Finds end zone

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higgins caught three of five targets for 29 yards and a seven-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Chargers. After barely playing (four snaps) in a Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, Higgins has been a regular in the wideout rotation since, suggesting that a hamstring injury leading up to the season opener was the reason for limited playing time against Kansas City. Sunday's touchdown catch was his first of the season and the first that any Cleveland wide receiver has scored thus far in 2021. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown just four touchdowns through five games.

