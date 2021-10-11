Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 400,000 Shares of CRISPR

A couple of ARK Invest funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Friday. Specifically, these exchange-traded funds bought roughly $40 million worth of CRISPR Therapeutics AG ( NASDAQ: CRSP ), as the prices of these funds were very mixed on Friday. Note that they are up only slightly in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) bought 136,060 shares of CRISPR, and ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 268,472 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $39.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up about 12% and the other is up 1% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Friday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 1,535,517 ARKG ACCD ACCOLADE 347,467 ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 136,060 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 106,395 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 37,753 ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 12,496 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 112,210 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 75,405 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 21,202 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 1,005 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 269,179 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 268,472 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 129,130 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 81,569 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 290,491 ARKK TWOU 2U 49,563 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 616 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 294,655 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 40,310 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 129,096 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 17,021 ARKX ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 37,823 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 5,678



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

