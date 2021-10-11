CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 400,000 Shares of CRISPR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHEA3_0cNaoB4100 A couple of ARK Invest funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Friday. Specifically, these exchange-traded funds bought roughly $40 million worth of CRISPR Therapeutics AG ( NASDAQ: CRSP ), as the prices of these funds were very mixed on Friday. Note that they are up only slightly in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) bought 136,060 shares of CRISPR, and ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 268,472 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $39.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up about 12% and the other is up 1% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Friday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 1,535,517
ARKG ACCD ACCOLADE 347,467
ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 136,060
ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 106,395
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 37,753
ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 12,496
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 112,210
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 75,405
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 21,202
ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 1,005
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 269,179
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 268,472
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 129,130
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 81,569
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 290,491
ARKK TWOU 2U 49,563
ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 616
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 294,655
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 40,310
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 129,096
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 17,021
ARKX ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 37,823
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 5,678


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
