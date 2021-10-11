Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 400,000 Shares of CRISPR
A couple of ARK Invest funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Friday. Specifically, these exchange-traded funds bought roughly $40 million worth of CRISPR Therapeutics AG ( NASDAQ: CRSP ), as the prices of these funds were very mixed on Friday. Note that they are up only slightly in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) bought 136,060 shares of CRISPR, and ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 268,472 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $39.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up about 12% and the other is up 1% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Friday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|1,535,517
|ARKG
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE
|347,467
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|136,060
|ARKG
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|106,395
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|37,753
|ARKG
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|12,496
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|112,210
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY
|75,405
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|21,202
|ARKG
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE
|1,005
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|269,179
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|268,472
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|129,130
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|81,569
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|290,491
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|49,563
|ARKK
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|616
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|294,655
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|40,310
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|129,096
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|17,021
|ARKX
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|37,823
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|5,678
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
