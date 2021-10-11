Florida ‘vaccine passport’ probes target Harry Styles concert, library, counterterrorism squad
Florida is investigating potential violators of its COVID “vaccine passport” law that include a Harry Styles concert in Orlando, a Major League Baseball team, businesses, and government agencies, among them a public library and an FDLE counterterrorism unit.
A list of 120 cases “under review” by the state Department of Health was released because of a public records request from the Orlando Sentinel first filed in September. The health department complied after a lawyer for the Sentinel contacted the agency’s general counsel.
In Central Florida, the list includes Orange County government, the Orange County Convention Center, AdventHealth, Amway Center, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center, the House of Blues and Plaza Live.
Some cases involve specific performances such as the entry listed “Amway Center - Harry Styles concert.” The singer performed Thursday at the Orlando arena.
Disney Cruise Lines, as well as other cruise ship companies, also made the list despite a federal court order that has prevented enforcement of the law against Norwegian Cruise Lines. Walt Disney Co., which has mandated vaccinations for its U.S. employees, isn’t listed, however.
Other government agencies include the Alachua County Public Library and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s counterterrorism squad in Jacksonville.
The FLDE Jacksonville office on Monday referred all questions to the main office in Tallahassee, which had no comment.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the controversial law, which is being disputed in court. It prevents businesses and governments from requiring customers to show proof of COVID vaccination. The health department is responsible for enforcing the $5,000 per violation fine that went into effect Sept. 16.
A spokesperson for Amway Center did not want to comment before reading the Sentinel report but confirmed that Amway Center’s policy required either being vaccinated or having a negative PCR test for COVID to attend the Styles concert.
Asked if agencies or businesses that allowed a testing option in addition to a vaccine requirement were in compliance with the law, DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said the law states that “mandatory vaccine passports are prohibited, but other COVID protocols are not necessarily prohibited.”
“I do not know the details of the Amway Center’s policy, but an investigation is not a finding of a violation,” Pushaw said.
The Department of Health did not respond to requests for comment.
Health department rules call for a notice of violation to be issued, which will include the right to a hearing before an administrative law judge. The fines would be due to the department within 30 days of a final order.
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has told the department of health the county would “vigorously defend itself” after he received a letter threatening fines to the county for mandating vaccines for its workforce. Demings himself is named on the list, along with government officials from Alachua and Leon counties.
Major large companies have mandated vaccines for employees, but not customers, including The Walt Disney Co. Despite that, only the company’s cruise line made the list.
Others on the list include large companies like AT&T and Northrop Grumman and tiny ones such as Skydive DeLand.
The Miami Marlins are under investigation, but no other major sports team made the list.
Despite being on the list, the cruise ship business is not expected to immediately face fines after a federal judge granted a temporary injunction halting enforcement in a lawsuit brought by Norwegian Cruise Line. The governor’s press secretary Christina Pushaw has said the state would not enforce the law for the cruise industry until a decision is made on the injunction.
The Florida law is in direct conflict with President Biden’s order that companies with more than 100 employees require their workers to be vaccinated or face weekly testing for the coronavirus. Specific rules for that mandate have yet to be released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Who’s on the list
Here is the list of governments, businesses and other organizations under review as released by the Department of Health. It is not clear why some entries are listed more than once, and some may be incomplete.
Saint Edward’s School
iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
House of Blues
Straz Center, Patel Conservatory, Next Generation Ballet
Allied Universal
Amway Center
Grovenor House Condominium
iTHINK Amphitheatre
Kravis Center
The Rock Boat (Norwegian Cruiseline)
Raytheon Technologies
Broward Center of the Performing Arts
Moffitt Communications
Mobile Mini
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Allied Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health Systems
Naples Community Hospital
Kravis Center
City of Miramar Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager
Memorial Hospital West
2021 I/ITSEC
Daily’s Place
Straz
Live Nation
Alachua County Public Library
FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad
Plaza Live
American Gas Association
Miami Marlins
Metcalf, Jessica N
AT&T
Dr. Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series)
Membership of CWA 3176
ECPI University
Mid Florida Credit Union (Zack Brown Concert)
AGA : 2021 Operations Conference
Feld Entertainment Studios
AdventHealth
Vertex Aerospace
iTHINK Financial Amphitheater / Maroon 5 concert
Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker.
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and The Parker
Titusville, Florida’s Space Coast
Gasparilla Music Festival
Dr. Phillips Center
New World Symphony
Equinox
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa
The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa
Armory Center for the Arts
Seafarers International Union
AT&T
iTHINK amphitheater organized by Live Nation Entertainment
The Doctor Phillips Center
The Big Arts Sanibel Island
JP Poindexter & Co employees
Straz Center for Performing Arts
Tampa Amphitheater
DoD employees
Live Nation concert
Orange County
Riverview High School Preforming Arts Center
Carnival Cruise Line
Allion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live Nation
Live Nation Concerts- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Doctor Phillips Center
Alachua County Library District
Royal Caribbean
Alachua County Library District (own entity/not ran by Alachua County)
Alachua County Board of County Commissioners
Norton Museum
David A Straz Center
Alachua County Library District
Seafarers International Union
WBENC
Alachua County Public Library
The Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center
American Public Transit Association
Orange County Convention Center
Florida Trail Association
Plantation Police Department
Jewel Toffier
Titanium Yoga - “VAX ONLY” classes
Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center
Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville
Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange County
Johns Island Club
Geo Gaming
Skydive DeLand
Starbucks
Van Wezel Performaing Arts Center
Coast is Clear Music Festival
Merrill Gardens at Champions Gate
The Saber Legion - Florida Charter sponsored event: called Florida Kyber Open on November 14th at XL Soccer World Orlando
Norton Art Gallery
Allegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater airport
American Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility
4740 Grassendale Terrace
Amway Center - Harry Styles concert
Florida Repertory theater
Military defense contractor
Disney Cruise Line
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Dr. Phillips Center
House of Blues
Leidos
Tampa amphitheater / Live Nation event
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre / Zac Brown Concert
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live nation- Brooks and Dunn Concert
Mid FL amphitheater - David Aldean Concert
Government contractor for Booz Allen
Integrity Title and Guarantee LLC
Government contractor for Booz Allen in
House of Blues
House of Blues
Northrop Grumman
Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S. Long
