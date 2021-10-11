Florida ‘vaccine passport’ probes target Harry Styles concert, library, counterterrorism squad

Florida is investigating potential violators of its COVID “vaccine passport” law that include a Harry Styles concert in Orlando, a Major League Baseball team, businesses, and government agencies, among them a public library and an FDLE counterterrorism unit.

A list of 120 cases “under review” by the state Department of Health was released because of a public records request from the Orlando Sentinel first filed in September. The health department complied after a lawyer for the Sentinel contacted the agency’s general counsel.

In Central Florida, the list includes Orange County government, the Orange County Convention Center, AdventHealth, Amway Center, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center, the House of Blues and Plaza Live.

Some cases involve specific performances such as the entry listed “Amway Center - Harry Styles concert.” The singer performed Thursday at the Orlando arena.

Disney Cruise Lines, as well as other cruise ship companies, also made the list despite a federal court order that has prevented enforcement of the law against Norwegian Cruise Lines. Walt Disney Co., which has mandated vaccinations for its U.S. employees, isn’t listed, however.

Other government agencies include the Alachua County Public Library and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s counterterrorism squad in Jacksonville.

The FLDE Jacksonville office on Monday referred all questions to the main office in Tallahassee, which had no comment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the controversial law, which is being disputed in court. It prevents businesses and governments from requiring customers to show proof of COVID vaccination. The health department is responsible for enforcing the $5,000 per violation fine that went into effect Sept. 16.

A spokesperson for Amway Center did not want to comment before reading the Sentinel report but confirmed that Amway Center’s policy required either being vaccinated or having a negative PCR test for COVID to attend the Styles concert.

Asked if agencies or businesses that allowed a testing option in addition to a vaccine requirement were in compliance with the law, DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said the law states that “mandatory vaccine passports are prohibited, but other COVID protocols are not necessarily prohibited.”

“I do not know the details of the Amway Center’s policy, but an investigation is not a finding of a violation,” Pushaw said.

The Department of Health did not respond to requests for comment.

Health department rules call for a notice of violation to be issued, which will include the right to a hearing before an administrative law judge. The fines would be due to the department within 30 days of a final order.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has told the department of health the county would “vigorously defend itself” after he received a letter threatening fines to the county for mandating vaccines for its workforce. Demings himself is named on the list, along with government officials from Alachua and Leon counties.

Major large companies have mandated vaccines for employees, but not customers, including The Walt Disney Co. Despite that, only the company’s cruise line made the list.

Others on the list include large companies like AT&T and Northrop Grumman and tiny ones such as Skydive DeLand.

The Miami Marlins are under investigation, but no other major sports team made the list.

Despite being on the list, the cruise ship business is not expected to immediately face fines after a federal judge granted a temporary injunction halting enforcement in a lawsuit brought by Norwegian Cruise Line. The governor’s press secretary Christina Pushaw has said the state would not enforce the law for the cruise industry until a decision is made on the injunction.

The Florida law is in direct conflict with President Biden’s order that companies with more than 100 employees require their workers to be vaccinated or face weekly testing for the coronavirus. Specific rules for that mandate have yet to be released.

Who’s on the list

Here is the list of governments, businesses and other organizations under review as released by the Department of Health. It is not clear why some entries are listed more than once, and some may be incomplete.

Saint Edward’s School

iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

House of Blues

Straz Center, Patel Conservatory, Next Generation Ballet

Allied Universal

Amway Center

Grovenor House Condominium

iTHINK Amphitheatre

Kravis Center

The Rock Boat (Norwegian Cruiseline)

Raytheon Technologies

Broward Center of the Performing Arts

Moffitt Communications

Mobile Mini

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Allied Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health Systems

Naples Community Hospital

Kravis Center

City of Miramar Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager

Memorial Hospital West

2021 I/ITSEC

Daily’s Place

Straz

Live Nation

Alachua County Public Library

FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad

Plaza Live

American Gas Association

Miami Marlins

Metcalf, Jessica N

AT&T

Dr. Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series)

Membership of CWA 3176

ECPI University

Mid Florida Credit Union (Zack Brown Concert)

AGA : 2021 Operations Conference

Feld Entertainment Studios

AdventHealth

Vertex Aerospace

iTHINK Financial Amphitheater / Maroon 5 concert

Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker.

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and The Parker

Titusville, Florida’s Space Coast

Gasparilla Music Festival

Dr. Phillips Center

New World Symphony

Equinox

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa

The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa

Armory Center for the Arts

Seafarers International Union

AT&T

iTHINK amphitheater organized by Live Nation Entertainment

The Doctor Phillips Center

The Big Arts Sanibel Island

JP Poindexter & Co employees

Straz Center for Performing Arts

Tampa Amphitheater

DoD employees

Live Nation concert

Orange County

Riverview High School Preforming Arts Center

Carnival Cruise Line

Allion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live Nation

Live Nation Concerts- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Doctor Phillips Center

Alachua County Library District

Royal Caribbean

Alachua County Library District (own entity/not ran by Alachua County)

Alachua County Board of County Commissioners

Norton Museum

David A Straz Center

Alachua County Library District

Seafarers International Union

WBENC

Alachua County Public Library

The Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center

American Public Transit Association

Orange County Convention Center

Florida Trail Association

Plantation Police Department

Jewel Toffier

Titanium Yoga - “VAX ONLY” classes

Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center

Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville

Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange County

Johns Island Club

Geo Gaming

Skydive DeLand

Starbucks

Van Wezel Performaing Arts Center

Coast is Clear Music Festival

Merrill Gardens at Champions Gate

The Saber Legion - Florida Charter sponsored event: called Florida Kyber Open on November 14th at XL Soccer World Orlando

Norton Art Gallery

Allegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater airport

American Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility

4740 Grassendale Terrace

Amway Center - Harry Styles concert

Florida Repertory theater

Military defense contractor

Disney Cruise Line

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Dr. Phillips Center

House of Blues

Leidos

Tampa amphitheater / Live Nation event

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre / Zac Brown Concert

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live nation- Brooks and Dunn Concert

Mid FL amphitheater - David Aldean Concert

Government contractor for Booz Allen

Integrity Title and Guarantee LLC

Government contractor for Booz Allen in

House of Blues

House of Blues

Northrop Grumman

Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S. Long