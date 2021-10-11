CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

EO Charging to recharge Tesco delivery vans

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEO Charging has secured a deal with supermarket giant Tesco to power its UK home delivery fleet of electric vans. Tesco plans to have a fully electric delivery vehicle fleet by the end of 2028. This year, the business has already rolled out 30 electric vans, with plans for a further 150 in 2022.

www.just-auto.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

BP Pulse Charging Network Gets Fleet Of Electric Vans

The BP Pulse electric vehicle (EV) charging network has acquired a new fleet of British-built electric vans. The Coventry-based London Electric Vehicle Company, or LEVC, has supplied the charging network with 30 of its VN5 vans, which share much with the firm’s flagship TX electric taxis. Like the TX taxis...
ECONOMY
thedrive

Rivian’s Focus Is Amazon Delivery Vans, Not Trucks or SUVs: Report

Satisfying its biggest customer is apparently even more important to Rivian than producing the R1T or R1S. Rivian's first production vehicle, the electric R1T pickup truck, has finally been driven by the public, and reception couldn't be much better. But as big an impact as the R1T made on me (and should make on Detroit), Rivian's pickup reportedly isn't at the top of its list. Instead, reports Bloomberg, that'd be its contract with Amazon, which has Rivian scrambling to scale up production of its electric delivery van.
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

BrightDrop EV410 First Look: GM's Smaller Electric Delivery Van

The streets of our future are becoming more and more electrified as each day passes. And, while various manufacturers' pickup trucks are leading the way in terms of production and availability, delivery vans are on their rear bumper and coming into their own just as steadily. BrightDrop is General Motors'...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesco Takes Top Spot For UK Charging At Supermarkets

Tesco is the UK supermarket chain with the greatest proportion of stores that offer customers electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities. That’s according to new research from electric car website Electriying.com, which has ranked the UK’s biggest supermarkets in order of EV-friendliness. Tesco topped the list, with almost half (45 percent)...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesco#Vans#Home Delivery#Eo Charging#Ac#Dc#The Depots In Lakeside#Enfield#Dhl#Sla#Eo Cloud
yicaiglobal.com

China's CATL, US Delivery Van Startup ELMS Surge After Cutting Long-Term Battery Deal

(Yicai Global) Oct. 15 -- Shares of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology and American vehicle startup Electric Last Mile Solutions jumped after the pair penned a long-term battery supply agreement and agreed to explore joint production in the States. CATL's stock price [SHE: 300750] soared as much as 8.7...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Turkey eyes EV vehicle making boost

Turkey’s auto industry is stepping up efforts to keep pace with the global shift toward electric vehicles as the European Union, its main export market, tightens restrictions on petrol powered cars. Nikkei noted Ford’s joint venture in Turkey plans to spend EUR2bn (US$2.3bn) to start production of electric commercial vans...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Locking in EV raw materials, Hyundai hydrogen deal, JLR sales – the week

Automakers and their suppliers have a high priority at the moment: locking in supplies of precious raw materials for EV batteries. Demand for lithium-ion batteries grew steadily over the last two decades as personal electronics became widespread, but is now expected to rapidly increase as BEV sales grow. As the automotive industry transitions to widespread electrification, battery supply strategies will become a key differentiator among players. Toyota has been slower than other automakers to introduce battery electric powertrains, mainly due to its existing infrastructure being geared towards building hybrid-electric vehicles. However, as other OEMs have begun to show their cards, revealing ambitious multi billion dollar battery supply deals, Toyota has begun to launch its own BEV strategy. This will be spearheaded by the bZ series, with the first model – the bZ4X electric SUV – due to launch in mid-2022. Toyota aims to offer 15 battery electric models by 2025 with seven in the bZ series. Lexus, Toyota’s premium arm, launched the UX 300e battery-electric SUV in early 2021, based on a modified version of the TNGA-C platform shared with the Prius and Corolla. To build that many EVs, the automaker will need a reliable supply of batteries to power them. This is where Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES), Toyota’s joint venture with Panasonic formed last year, comes in. The JV was established to build out the two companies’ Li-ion battery production capacity and builds on a relationship formed with their existing Primearth EV Energy company, which mainly built nickel metal hydride cells for Toyota’s hybrid vehicles. On 4 October, PPES signed an agreement with BHP, the world’s second largest mining company by revenue, for the supply of nickel sulphate, the basis for the nickel present in the cathode of most Li-ion battery cells. No details were given on the scale of the supply arrangement but the raw material will be supplied from BHP’s new Kwinana plant in Australia, which is expected to produce 100,000 tonnes of nickel sulphate per year at full capacity – estimated to be enough for up to 700,000 electric vehicles. BHP is preparing itself for a rapid increase in demand for nickel, estimating that the growing battery sector will see demand grow by 500% over the next decade. Leading premium battery EV developer Tesla has already inked a similar deal with BHP in July 2021. Again, no details were confirmed about the size of the deal but some analysts are estimating it could be around 18,000 tonnes per year – enough for more than 125,000 vehicles using BHP’s estimates.
INDUSTRY
just-auto.com

BP now has third share of charge network with BMW and Daimler

BP has become the third shareholder of Digital Charging Solutions following the successful closing of the M&A transaction. BP gained a 33.3% stake as part of a capital increase. BMW Group and Daimler Mobility remain shareholders with 33.3% stake each. BP is rapidly growing its charging businesses around the world...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Voice

Stop & Shop Launches Express Delivery

Stop & Shop has launched a new online express delivery service in a partnership with Instacart.Stop & Shop Express is available through the company's hundreds of supermarkets, according to a report from Supermarket News.The site reported that the goal of the service is to provide a quick tu…
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

National Express avoids fuel shortages, but feels pressure on driver numbers

National Express has said its practice of buying fuel ahead of time has helped it avoid recent shortages in the UK and rising prices.The bus company said it has already bought all the fuel it needs until part-way through 2023, a practice known as hedging.It has therefore managed to mitigate recent price rises. The company also dodged the problems of supply that have been impacting UK forecourts.“The recent fuel shortages in the UK have had no impact on our businesses; we have had continuity of supply throughout,” the firm said on Thursday.Chief executive Ignacio Garat said: “I am pleased to...
TRAFFIC
ABA Journal

Lawyer sues Amazon for false imprisonment after delivery van blocks his car

A Massachusetts lawyer is suing Amazon for $150,000 because its delivery drivers allegedly blocked his car, causing “loss of freedom of mobility, anxiety, humiliation.”. Matthew Donnelly of Hull filed the pro se complaint on Sept. 24, the Patriot Ledger reports in a story noted by Yahoo Finance. A listing by...
LAW
CarBuzz.com

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Can Now Go Further On A Single Charge

Although the excellent Volvo XC40 is one of our favorite subcompact luxury SUVs, the battery-electric version known as the XC40 Recharge is a bit of a harder sell on paper, even though Volvo EVs are performing well on the sales charts. Quite simply, the XC40 Recharge's high starting price puts it at a disadvantage against models like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, despite the Volvo's many attributes. For the 2022 model year, Volvo has made one significant update to the XC40 Recharge that makes it a bit more competitive. The EV now boasts improved efficiency figures and a range on a full charge that has increased by 15 miles. You'll have to pay even more for the 2022 model, though.
CARS
insideevs.com

Everything We Know About The Rivian Electric Delivery Van (EDV)

The Rivian EDV (Electric Delivery Van) is an upcoming commercial delivery van that soon will be launched by Rivian as part of a massive fleet order from Amazon (placed in 2019). Rivian underlines that the EDV is the world’s first long-range electric commercial step-in van. It was developed to achieve...
CARS
Autoweek.com

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Production Begins

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is the brand's first standalone electric model—it has no gasoline or PHEV analogue. C40 Recharge production has started in Belgium, with the model borrowing the powertrain of its XC40 Recharge sibling. The battery-electric AWD crossover will start at $58,750 prior to any federal or local...
CARS
insideevs.com

Volvo Recharge Share Expands To 27% In September 2021

Volvo Cars reports a huge 30.2% decrease of global car sales to 47,223, related to a shortage of semiconductor components. The year-to-date result is positive though - 530,649 (up 17.6%). The company ensures that demand for the cars remains strong, which means that we should expect a rebound once the...
ECONOMY
CBS Philly

Staffing Shortage At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal Playing Role In Supply Chain Shortage Due To Backlog Of Shipping Containers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Log jams in the global supply chain are causing shortages on store shelves across the country. One part of that chain is along the Delaware River at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal. The Port of Philadelphia has stacks of shipping containers waiting to be picked up and distributed to stores. “We have Halloween decorations here, Christmas products, anywhere from space heaters, lawn chairs,” Eric Holt, Chief Commerical Officer at Holt Logistics Corporation, said. It’s estimated that the number of containers coming through is 16% higher than last year. If you’ve noticed fewer options on the shelves while grocery shopping or in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy