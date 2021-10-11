CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Eleven simple ways to improve your business’s social media today

Time Out Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime Out Australia's audience development manager, Monica Balaz, offers some sage advice on making sure your social strategy hits the bullseye. Social media can be daunting, infuriating and overwhelming. As someone who specialises in working in social media, even I feel this way! The flipside is it’s not only a necessary evil for business – it’s a great way to connect, inspire and develop strong relationships with your community. When you truly tap into that, you can have a positive experience no matter which app you open up on your phone.

media.au.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
614now.com

Yesterday’s social media outages could have been disastrous for your favorite local restaurant, here’s why

For a while yesterday, most of us kept hitting the refresh button to no avail. For upwards of six hours, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and several other platforms experienced major outages. But while many of us were sweating the fact that we couldn’t post that witty status update or new puppy picture to the Gram, many Columbus restaurants were staring down a potentially catastrophic situation.
COLUMBUS, OH
Register Citizen

Today, reputation is online: 4 simple tips to maintain a good digital image of your business

Well said Warren Buffet: " It takes 20 years to build a good reputation and 5 minutes to destroy it ." In the business world (and especially in digital marketing) this has become more relevant than ever, since each message or action of companies today reaches millions of users and potential customers in a matter of seconds thanks to social networks.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Robot#Art Museum#Time#Kmart
DFW Community News

Simple Steps To Help Your Home Business Thrive

Building your own home business takes a considerable amount of time, energy and money, so there’s a lot at stake when you decide to swing open your (likely virtual) doors to welcome your first customer. Fortunately, there are several simple steps that you can follow to increase your chances of...
ECONOMY
prdaily.com

Consider these overlooked platforms in your social media plan

When building out a communications and marketing plans, many often focus efforts on mainstays like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. And now even TikTok is getting more attention due to its explosive growth. There are so many platforms to choose from and a number of considerations to think...
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

'We don't own social media': How Facebook's meltdown forced San Antonio businesses to pivot

Yesterday, as most are aware, Facebook — along with its friends WhatsApp and Instagram — went dark globally for over five hours, causing a domino effect of repercussions. Most benignly, it alleviated passive users from the impulse of scrolling their feeds. What's more impactful, however, is that it blocked reliable channels of communication and rattled businesses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
Newsday

Social media influencers boost local business

A shoutout or post from the right influencer on social media can potentially move the needle for businesses in both brand awareness and sales. It’s one of the reasons influencer marketing is expected to be a $13.8 billion business in 2021, up from $9.7 billion in 2020, according to a recent report from Influencer Marketing Hub.
SMALL BUSINESS
Photofocus

Social media is NOT your photography portfolio

Since its rise to popularity around a decade ago, social media has become the go-to way for creatives to share their work. It’s possible to reach and build a wider audience. Connecting with both existing and potential clients was easy. You could curate your posts and show your best work to maximize engagement. So, it wasn’t surprising when creatives turned to social media platforms as makeshift portfolio. For a time, it was effective. Fast-forward to the present, that’s no longer the case.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Inc.com

Simple Ways to Make Your Customer Experiences More Personal

Today’s consumers expect higher levels of service, convenience, and customization from the companies they do business with. They want to feel like the businesses they buy from know them. Customers want retailers to take steps to connect with them. “The best thing about having a small business is really being...
ECONOMY
readwrite.com

5 Ways to Improve Your Business Through Data Center Marketing Strategy

Data centers are the core of every business. They are there to handle and organize all incoming and outgoing information. No matter what business you are into, you must have a data center. But do you know that you can improve your business through a data center marketing strategy?. Data...
ECONOMY
hometownusa.net

3 Simple Facebook Practices for Your Small Business

In today’s society, Facebook is one of the largest social media platforms for both consumers and businesses. Users on average can spend from 30-45 minutes a day on the social media platform. This means that small businesses have an opportunity to reach a larger audience if they know how to utilize the platform.
SMALL BUSINESS
southdadenewsleader.com

How to Ensure Social Media Doesn’t Harm Your Teen’s Self-Esteem

Recently made public internal research from Facebook reveals that its photo-sharing app Instagram can have harmful impacts on young users, particularly girls. Many in the U.S. and U.K. study say they feel “addicted” to these apps, while at the same time, attributing depression and anxiety to their use of them.
KIDS
myasbn.com

Why it’s Never Too Late to Improve Your Business Value Proposition

Whether you run a small firm or large organization, your success boils down to overcoming challenges and ensuring a unique value proposition in the market. A unique proposition is essential to survive and thrive in a competitive business landscape. Now, there is no standard formula to devise or improve a...
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

Three Ways Apple’s Privacy Changes Will Impact Your Business

CEO and co-founder of Keap. As tech behemoths Google, Facebook and Apple battle over privacy and the U.S. government threatens to weigh in, small businesses find themselves caught in the crossfire. Recent changes to Apple's iOS aimed at out-positioning its competitors provide a perfect example of the challenges entrepreneurs face in the privacy wars to come. While many of the new features are great for users, the changes could be concerning for companies looking to market to those same users.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy