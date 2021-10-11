Eleven simple ways to improve your business’s social media today

Time Out Australia's audience development manager, Monica Balaz, offers some sage advice on making sure your social strategy hits the bullseye. Social media can be daunting, infuriating and overwhelming. As someone who specialises in working in social media, even I feel this way! The flipside is it’s not only a necessary evil for business – it’s a great way to connect, inspire and develop strong relationships with your community. When you truly tap into that, you can have a positive experience no matter which app you open up on your phone.