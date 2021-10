In addition to being recognized as one of the strongest tennis players in history, Roger Federer is perhaps the most illustrious person who identifies fans with this sport throughout history. Over the years, in addition to winning many tournaments, breaking records after records and lighting up the fields with his splendid game, Roger Federer has obtained a wealth of great importance, not only thanks to the prizes of the victories of the tournaments but above all thanks to the many sponsors.

