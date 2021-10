Yuletide Throwdown features rare, original 1981 recording along with new remix. As the summer months come to a close, one can’t help but look ahead and begin daydreaming about the holidays to come. And this year, legendary New York rock band Blondie are bringing a little more fun to the holiday season with the release of their EP: Yuletide Throwdown. The three track EP, released digitally today (Fri, Oct 8th), and on 12” limited edition vinyl in both magenta and black, on November 5th via UMe-Capitol/Numero Group, features the ultra-rare 80’s Christmas-inspired track “Yuletide Throwdown,” co-written and performed with Fab 5 Freddy, along with a new, exclusive remix of the song by Cut Chemist.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO