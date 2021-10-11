Ethereum Index Flashes "Greed" as ETH Price Begins Rising

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today. The nearest resistance is found at $3774. The nearest support for ETH is present at $3593. The Ethereum price analysis is giving bullish hints today as the price crosses the $3600 psychological mark again. Over the past week, ETH/USD pair made several repeated attempts above the $3600 level but could not hold the level for long, and every time the price caped in the $3500 range. The highest ETH could touch was $3680 on 8th October but was rejected soon, and the price closed at $3556 on the very same day. Today ETH bulls are again on the march to maintain the price level above $3600, with the next resistance level present at $3774, which looks quite steep at this point of time as selling pressure has been observed during the last few hours, which we will discuss under the 4-hour chart.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO