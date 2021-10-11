CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Beckett opens up about past mental health struggles: ‘I thought it would be better if I were dead’

By Louis Chilton
 4 days ago

Comedian Rob Beckett has opened up about his mental health struggles in a new autobiography.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats star revealed he had experienced suicidal thoughts in the past.

In his forthcoming book A Class Act , Beckett described a period of depression he suffered in 2020, saying he had “wanted to die”.

He wrote (as quoted in The Sun ): “On January 4, 2020, I was nailing it. I had just flown into Cape Town, South Africa, in first class to film a TV show... Happily married to the love of my life, with two kids in a family home newly renovated, I had surpassed my wildest dreams.

“But I was the unhappiest I have ever been. I woke up on January 5 in a five-star hotel room thinking it would be better and easier for ­everyone if I was dead. I put on a smile and finished filming. I got back to the UK and told my wife and my friend/manager how I felt.”

Beckett added that he “went straight to a therapist”, whom he saw every week for six months.

“I still check in with the therapist when I feel the ­darkness creep in,” wrote the comedian.

“I am telling you this as I always promote the message that people should talk about mental health, but I rarely do,” he continued. “So here I am, talking. I wanted to die when I had everything I ever wanted. So never judge yourself for feeling low. Tell someone and they will help you feel better.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

