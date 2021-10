Tinley Park police called off a manhunt after hours of searching for shooting suspects who led police on a high-speed chase before fleeing on foot in the south Chicago suburb. The Tinley Park Police Department said it first responded around 10 p.m. Thursday to the area of Ridgeland Avenue and 183rd Street for a police pursuit involving Illinois State Police and the Posen Illinois Police Department.

TINLEY PARK, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO