Birthday Celebrations: October 11, 2021

By Heath Bradberg
 4 days ago

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR MONDAY OCTOBER 11TH INCLUDE

Lisa Bailey 54 Love from your sister Theresa
Allison Caporale 36 Love uncle Gilbert and aunt Melissa
Carolyn Dodson Hope you have a wonderful day!

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone who has an upcoming birthday, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout out on CVTM! Please submit info a few days in advance.

Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

