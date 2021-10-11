CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain, snow and chilly temperatures

By Ed McIntosh
 4 days ago
A strong fall storm will drop temperatures and increase rain and snow Monday, Precipitation will become widespread by Monday night.

Precipitation totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible in a large . Snow totals will range from near an inch in the lower elevations closer to the Dakotas to up to two feet in the mountains.

Much of the area will see temperatures drop or hold steady through Monday. Most readings will be in the 30s early Tuesday and not change much through the day.

The system moves out of the are from west to east on Wednesday. Drier and warmer conditions are expected behind this storm beginning Thursday.

Billings forecast:

Monday... Rain in the morning followed by rain and snow. Temperature fall to the mid-30s and stay there through the day. Snow accumulations will be limited to grassy areas.

Monday night.. . Rain and snow. Low around 31. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tuesday... Rain and snow. High near 35. Northerly wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Tuesday Night... Rain and snow likely during the evening. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 35. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

