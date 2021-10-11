CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers, Max Scherzer look to build on momentum vs. San Francisco Giants

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5dub_0cNaleZb00

After a regular season that saw the San Francisco Giants hold a slight advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers, a modest shift is perceptible in advance of Game 3 of their National League Division Series.

The Giants and Dodgers meet Monday in Los Angeles with the best-of-five series tied at a game each after the Dodgers rebounded with a 9-2 victory in Game 2 in San Francisco on Saturday.

While the Giants dominated just about everybody during a 107-win regular season, they held just a slim 10-9 advantage in the season series against the 106-win Dodgers. As the series shifts south, the Dodgers have a slightly better grip on things with the next two games at home.

The Dodgers also have Max Scherzer heading to the mound after his 15-4 regular season with a 2.46 ERA split between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles. Since the July 30 trade that sent Scherzer west, the Dodgers were 11-0 when the right-hander started in the regular season, and they won his wild-card game start Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vghXk_0cNaleZb00
Also Read:
Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022: Carlos Correa, Max Scherzer lead loaded class of stars

“That’s a good feeling,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s interesting how the narrative changes from game to game, and right now it’s a three-game series, we have home field advantage and we’ve got Max on the mound. So I like where we’re at.”

Yet, while all looks rosy, Scherzer did give up 11 runs (10 earned) over his last two regular-season starts after giving up six runs (five earned) over his previous nine outings combined. And against the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card game, he walked three and threw 94 pitches just to get through 4 1/3 innings.

Scherzer is 4-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 11 career regular-season starts against the Giants. He faced San Francisco once in the postseason with a no-decision during the 2012 World Series.

Giants left-hander Alex Wood is tasked with facing his former team on Monday and will have to contain a Dodgers offense that came to life in Game 2 with five extra-base hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3Z0Y_0cNaleZb00 Also Read:
MLB ratings: TV ratings for MLB postseason and the future of Major League Baseball

The Giants waited to announce Wood as the Game 3 starter until their Game 2 loss was completed.

“First and foremost, he’s just pitched really well for us, and in particular he’s pitched well for us late,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “So that’s the main consideration. He’s one of our best three pitchers right now.”

Wood, who pitched four scoreless innings in last year’s World Series for the Dodgers, was 10-4 for the Giants during the regular season with a 3.83 ERA in 26 starts. He faced Los Angeles three times, going 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA.

Wood has shown he is comfortable at Dodger Stadium, delivering a 3.05 ERA and 17 victories in 52 career appearances (250 2/3 innings) there.

The Giants won six of the 10 games between the teams at Dodger Stadium this season, including three of the last four. San Francisco also averaged 5.5 runs over those four games.

On Saturday, the Giants had just six hits, with two going for extra bases, and they scored just one run after the second inning. Four Dodgers relievers held the Giants to three hits after San Francisco owned Game 1 behind the pitching of Logan Webb.

“It’s tough to really get a handle on why we’re not scoring more runs in these games, and it’s something for us to keep thinking about,” Kapler said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Unfortunate Clayton Kershaw News

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some tough news about star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the second inning. After throwing over 40 pitches in less than two innings of work, an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season flared up again.
MLB
SFGate

A Giants fan behind home plate deeply annoyed Dodgers-Giants Game 5 viewers

San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate. The fan, who was wearing a jersey, hat and necklace/chain of some sort, frequently...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
CBS Sacramento

Giants-Dodgers Rivalry Soars To New Heights With Win-Or-Go-Home NLDS Game 5 Showdown

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s hard to believe the north-south rivalry between San Francisco and Los Angeles could grow even more intense; then comes a deciding Game 5 NLDS playoffs between the Giants and the Dodgers. Standing-room-only tickets soared over $220 on StubHub early Wednesday with the best seats at Oracle Park priced at over $3,500. It’s a fitting end to the first postseason meeting between the two heated rivals in more than 100 years. Both teams have won a 109 games this year. The winner gets a date with the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series. Game 1 will...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Gabe Kapler
The Oregonian

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS Game 2 free live stream, score updates, odds, TV channel, how to watch MLB playoffs online (10/9/21)

The San Francisco Giants took Game 1 with ease, and must now keep the pressure on as they meet the Los Angeles Dodgers agains in Game 2 of this National League Divisional Series starting tonight. This game gets underway on Saturday, October 9, at 6:07 p.m. PT/9:07 p.m. ET at Oracle Park with live TV on TBS.
MLB
Yardbarker

Logan Webb Can Cement His Place In Giants Lore In Game 5

The San Francisco Giants will put their historic 2021 season on the line on Thursday. After an unforgettable regular season in which the Giants won 107 games and claimed the NL West division crown, the club is facing elimination in the NLDS. It’ll be a do-or-die Game 5 between the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Era#The Washington Nationals#The St Louis Cardinals
KREX

Dodgers beat Giants 7-2, force decisive Game 5 in NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Facing a second elimination game in less than a week, the Los Angeles Dodgers kept the same calm and cool approach. It was their 52,935 fans who went bonkers, celebrating a 7-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night to force a decisive Game 5 in their NL Division […]
MLB
10NEWS

Who has the edge in Dodgers-Giants finale?

SAN FRANCISCO — It still feels like we're being robbed of more iconic baseball than we're actually getting, but the Dodgers and Giants will face off Thursday night in a winner-take-all Game 5 to move on to the next round in the playoffs. The Dodgers and Giants were the two...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Dodgers, Giants to meet in winner-take-all NLDS Game 5

Sooner than many baseball fans wanted, maybe, but the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the NL Division Series at Oracle Park. Logan Webb, who was dominant in winning the opener for the Giants, faces Julio Urías, who led the majors with 20 victories and […]
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

22K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy