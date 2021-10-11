Robot butler, other things to expect from Lake Nona Wave Hotel restaurants and events space
When the Lake Nona Wave Hotel debuts in December, its restaurants will include something cutting-edge: a Jetsons-style robot delivery system for events. The new hotel in southeast Orlando's 11,000-acre Lake Nona — one of the nation's top-selling master-planned communities — will debut with three restaurants: Bacán, Haven and the Living Room Bar. Each will offer a different cuisine or experience, according to a news release.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0