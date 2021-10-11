CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Robot butler, other things to expect from Lake Nona Wave Hotel restaurants and events space

By Richard Bilbao
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the Lake Nona Wave Hotel debuts in December, its restaurants will include something cutting-edge: a Jetsons-style robot delivery system for events. The new hotel in southeast Orlando's 11,000-acre Lake Nona — one of the nation's top-selling master-planned communities — will debut with three restaurants: Bacán, Haven and the Living Room Bar. Each will offer a different cuisine or experience, according to a news release.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Business Journal

See Orlando’s top luxury home sales of Q3 — and the mega mansions that went pending

For proof the frantic housing market permeates the top end of Central Florida's residential real estate sector, just ask Deanna Armel. The broker and owner of Kissimmee-based Armel Real Estate Inc. sold a multimillion-dollar Lake Nona estate formerly owned by retired football coach and ESPN analyst Lou Holtz twice in less than 100 days, with the latest sale coming on Sept. 13. “I can’t believe what’s happening in the luxury market,” she said.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Disney Cruise Line announces new 2023 itineraries to the Caribbean

Disney Cruise Line this week announced plans to add new itineraries to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and the Mexican Riviera as part of its 2023 lineup. Two ships will sail from Port Canaveral: the Disney Wish, with three- and four-night voyages to Nassau, Bahamas, and Castaway Cay; and the Disney Fantasy, with seven-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Orlando Business Journal

For sale: ‘Mint condition’ Orlando mansion that belonged to former Orlando City Soccer owner

The one-time home of former Orlando City Soccer majority owner Flavio Augusto da Silva is back on the market. The Isleworth Country Golf & Country Club estate at 5507 Worsham Court in Windermere was listed for sale on Oct. 1. The $5.96 million mansion has been listed and re-listed at least four times since July 2020. It is Central Florida’s fifth-most-expensive active listing, according to the Orlando Regional Realtor Association.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Robot#Vineyards#Bac N Haven#The Living Room Bar#Lake Nona#Usa Today#Concentrics Restaurants
Orlando Business Journal

Legoland Florida reveals new Peppa Pig theme park opening date

Legoland Florida's newest theme park based off the hit animated TV series Peppa Pig will debut Feb. 24. The new theme park is a separate from Legoland Florida, meaning it will have its own admission gate. The attraction began ticket and annual pass sales on Oct. 12 with general admission starting at $34.99-$174.99 at the gate for single-, two- and three-day passes. Annual passes are $74.99 and include block-out dates around holidays in mid-April, late May, early September, late November and late December.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Instagram
Orlando Business Journal

Carnival Cruise Line adds more sailings in coming months, cancels others

More ships from Carnival Cruise Line's fleet will return to service in early 2022, but not without some delays. The Doral-based subsidiary of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) said Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Liberty will begin sailing again Jan. 13 and Feb. 11, respectively. Carnival Sunshine will restart from its home port in Charleston, South Carolina and Carnival Liberty will operate from Port Canaveral near metro Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Exclusive: Maine startup KinoTek to open Lake Nona office after fundraising round

A wellness technology startup will establish a Central Florida presence after a Lake Nona-based fund led its recent investment round. Portland, Maine-based KinoTek Inc. will open an office in southeast Orlando's Lake Nona community following a $2.1 million seed round announced on Oct. 6 and led by the Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Fund, co-founder and CEO Justin Hafner told Orlando Inno. KinoTek’s Florida operations will operate out of the Lead Sports Accelerator in Lake Nona as it searches for an office, Hafner said. “We want to stay in the core Lake Nona or downtown area.”
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

New brewery plans to debut in Seminole County

A new brewery wants to debut in Seminole County. Longwood-based Connor Brewing LLC, which does business as Little Wekiva Brewery, has proposed a 1,200-square-foot location in the Springs Plaza shopping center at 145 Wekiva Springs Road near Longwood. The brewery would feature a two-barrel brewing system, which would produce four to eight barrels a week.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Business Journal

How her parents' hard work, values and culture impacted Katie Coronado's career

Editor's note: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Orlando Business Journal will feature guest columns Sept. 15-Oct. 15 from Hispanic business leaders who share how their culture has helped shape their business lives today. Here's the story of Katie Coronado, associate instructor of journalism, radio-TV and Hispanic media at the University of Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Nationwide cancellations hit Southwest Airlines, including in Orlando

Passengers booked to fly on Orlando's largest airline had an unpleasant weekend, and the troubles didn't stop when the workweek began. Southwest Airlines canceled 20 flights and delayed 44 more departing from or arriving at Orlando International Airport, as of 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, according to the FlightAware.com tracker. On Oct. 10, it canceled 74 and delayed 73 flights to or from Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando

Comments / 0

Community Policy