First Look at HGTV’s New Competition Series ‘Table Wars’

flickprime.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvent designers are going head-to-head in HGTV’s latest competitors, “Table Wars” for his or her shot at $50,000. Set to premiere on November 12, 2021, the seven-episode sequence will see the opponents “design and set up the final word themed eating setting that options gorgeous tablescapes, centerpieces, lighting and shows to wow the judges and keep away from elimination,” in keeping with the show’s press launch.

flickprime.com

thespruce.com

HGTV's Jasmine Roth Shares Her Renovation Advice

You may know Jasmine Roth as the host of HGTV's Hidden Potential, a show that turns everyday homes into design masterpieces. And now, you can tap into her wisdom anytime you'd like, thanks to her soon to be released renovation guide, titled House Story (October 12, 2021, Ten Speed Press). The book is jam-packed with tips on everything from defining your style to tackling DIYs and also features countless photographs, all from Roth's own projects.
TV & VIDEOS
flickprime.com

‘Rock The Block’ to Return for Season 3 on HGTV

Fans of “Rock The Block” are in luck. HGTV introduced its hit renovation collection will return for a 3rd season in 2022. Ty Pennington will as soon as once more host whereas 4 new groups of “powerhouse specialists” face-off over six weeks with a price range of $225,000 “to renovate an identical properties and morph them into the last word suburban oasis that displays their distinctive imaginative and prescient and breathtaking design,” in response to a Discovery press launch.
TV & VIDEOS
montanarightnow.com

‘The Wheel of Time’: Danger Looms in a First Look at Amazon’s New Series (PHOTO)

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for one of its biggest series premieres to date as The Wheel of Time‘s arrival nears. Premiering Friday, November 19, The Wheel of Time is getting a special tease as Amazon unveiled a new piece of key art for the series. Ahead of the first three episodes arriving on the platform, the first look offers a hint of what viewers can expect from the series based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels.
TV & VIDEOS
femalefirst.co.uk

Take a look at the first images for upcoming Netflix series: Stay Close

Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, has recently released the teaser art and first look images for a brand-new, tension filled series, Stay Close. This December (2021) will see the arrival of a new series that is set to test us. It will lead not only us to question what we know, who we know. The characters seem to be heading towards a crisis of trust; will their secrets be revealed?
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

The Game is back... again! See the first look at the revival series

No show seemingly has more lives than The Game, which began as a 2006 backdoor pilot on UPN's Girlfriends, only to then run for three seasons on the CW, before being canceled and then revived shortly thereafter by BET for six more seasons. Now, more than six years after the finale, EW has the exclusive first look at Paramount+'s revival series.
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Disney+ To Launch HAWKEYE Series’ First Two Episodes on Nov. 24th. Here’s The New TV Spot!

Disney+ unveiled plans today to launch the first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” when the highly anticipated six-episode event debuts exclusively on the streamer November 24. Subsequent episodes will launch each week on Wednesday. Check out this new 60-second spot that offers fans a glimpse of Clint Barton and fellow archer Kate Bishop in action.
TV SERIES
Distractify

HGTV's 'Curb Appeal Xtreme' Host John Gidding Helped Design This Famous New York City Park

Designer, architect, and former fashion model John Gidding is a man of many talents. He is currently one of the hosts of HGTV's Curb Appeal Xtreme, where he works with horticulturist Jamie Durie and carpenter Rachel Taylor to dramatically overhaul the front and backyards of dull and dated homes. In each episode, the talented trio tackles challenging exterior projects in order to bring out each property's full potential.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

First look at Ava DuVernay-produced DC series Naomi

A first look clip was released at FanDome for superhero drama Naomi, the upcoming DC adaptation from Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship which stars Kaci Walfall in the title role as a teenager pursuing her hidden destiny; take a look here…. NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic...
TV SERIES
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
flickprime.com

GAC Family Christmas Preview Special’s Date Changed

The new TV community, GAC Family, is airing a lineup of flicks this Christmas season, lots of which characteristic actors who’ve historically been leads in Hallmark motion pictures. The community just lately modified the date of its Christmas preview particular, which is hosted by the hosts of Hallmark’s canceled “Home & Family” collection. The new particular is airing on the identical evening as Hallmark’s personal Christmas preview particular.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa was dealing with a ‘very, very extreme’ personal issue during ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Week

JoJo Siwa had a tough week on “Dancing with the Stars” and it wasn’t because of the double Disney Week dances. The 18-year-old was dealing with an unspecified “extreme” personal experience off of the dance floor last week. “What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told “Us Weekly.” “And it’s tough and it’s tricky.” The singer and dancer did not elaborate on what the issue was, but she credited the people in her life and...
THEATER & DANCE
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
nickiswift.com

Here's How Much It Really Costs To Be On HGTV's Love It Or List It

On the surface, being on "Love It Or List It" seems to be every homeowner's dream. To those unfamiliar with the show, it's an HGTV program where interior designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin battle it out to get homeowners to decide whether to stay in their current homes or live elsewhere. In each episode, Farr transforms each home according to the homeowner's budget and design requirements, while Visentin offers them new property options that they may like better.
TV & VIDEOS
flickprime.com

Catherine Bell of ‘Good Witch’ Is Starring in a New Movie

Fans of Hallmark’s “Good Witch” collection shall be excited to study that Catherine Bell is starring in a brand new film. But this film will not be airing on The Hallmark Channel. It’s at present being filmed for Lifetime, Bell revealed on social media. She’s Just Started Filming a Movie...
MOVIES
flickprime.com

‘Black Panther’ star Dorothy Steel passes away at 95, confirms her agent

Dorothy Steel, who performed a tribal elder within the movie Black Panther, died on the age of 95. Steel died on Friday morning at her Detroit residence, in response to her agent, Cindy Butler who knowledgeable People. There was no point out of a reason for loss of life. Steel was in the midst of filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the extremely anticipated sequel to the 2018 superhero blockbuster.
CELEBRITIES

