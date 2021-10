‘Teen Mom’ star Catelynn Lowell has opened up about her relationship with eldest daughter Carly’s parents, who adopted her in 2009. Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has been a fixture on the reality TV scene since 2009, when she was pregnant with her daughter Carly. The 29-year-old Michigan native, who put her eldest child up for adoption, recently revealed she and her husband Tyler Baltierra, 29, have a “good relationship” with adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa. “They are her parents. They get to make all the decisions for her and rightfully so,” she told Us Weekly on October 6.

