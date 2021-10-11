CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Defends Olivia Plath

flickprime.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Plath has her justifiable share of critics. Her relationship along with her husband Ethan Plath and his household has been one of many main storylines all through all three seasons of the TLC collection “Welcome to Plathville.” The stress between Olivia and Ethan’s dad and mom took its toll on the couple’s marriage, and a few viewers do not assume that Olivia is doing a superb job dealing with the state of affairs as she and Ethan attempt to determine whether or not they have a future collectively.

flickprime.com

Comments / 10

Martha Breedlove
4d ago

why would Olivia volunteer to play knowing she don't like Ethan parents and they would be coming to concert she don't have to speak to them and Ethan don't have to make a fool of himself for his.friend/ wife his parents are sitting in the.car out of the way

Reply
2
GOD WINS
5d ago

She’s a Me Me Me person!! She can not raise a grown man ESPECIALLY since he sacrificed most of his family. It’s a sad case for sure.. BUT HE NEEDS TO GROW A PAIR.. the man is head….head of the household. She has introduced him to nothing but wickedness. He will never make her happy BECAUSE SHE IS NOT HAPPY HERSELF.

Reply
2
Related
Distractify

Moria Plath's Singing Career Stirred Up Some Drama on 'Welcome to Plathville'

A reality TV show like Welcome to Plathville is more interesting to binge-watch because it includes Moriah Plath as part of the cast. She stars in the show alongside her family, including her parents Barry and Kim; her brother Ethan and his wife Olivia; and other siblings Micah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy Plath. The show focuses on a family living on a 50-acre farm smack dab in the middle of rural Georgia, following super strict and traditional lifestyle rules.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
flickprime.com

Spoiler: Olivia Plath Reveals If She & Ethan Plath Are Still Together

Olivia Plath revealed that she had moved out of the house that she shared along with her husband Ethan Plath through the September 28 episode of the TLC sequence “Welcome to Plathville.” The episode left followers questioning whether or not the couple reconciled after it was filmed or in the event that they determined to separate up for good.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plathville#Tlc
TVShowsAce

Ethan Plath Looks Amazing At Beach After Nasty Separation

Ethan Plath has finally resurfaced after his split from Olivia on this season of Welcome to Plathville. TLC viewers know that the pair has had some recent relationship issues, and ultimately, they decided to separate. As we reported, Ethan and Olivia’s relationship may be in a better place in real-time....
TV & VIDEOS
flickprime.com

Ethan Plath Tells Olivia Why He Abruptly Left

Olivia Plath and her husband Ethan’s marital points have been one of many main storylines explored throughout season 3 of “Welcome to Plathville.” In a sneak peek for the October 5 episode of the TLC actuality collection, the couple met as much as talk about their relationship after spending a while aside.
CAIRO, GA
The Hollywood Gossip

Ethan and Olivia Plath: Is It Really All Over?!?

Over the last handful of Welcome to Plathville episodes, Ethan and Olivia Plath haven't even tried to hide it. They've beaten around nary a bush and minced not a single word. Simply put, this marriage has appeared to be in a great deal of trouble. Just consider... Ethan has said...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MTV

Star Kaitlynn Carter Welcomes First Child

Kaitlynn Carter's brand-new life chapter is beginnings : The Hillsstar star is a mom!. Kaitlynn and boyfriend Kristopher Brock welcomed a baby boy on September 30, she happily shared on Instagram. "our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz," Kaitlynn captioned the...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Are Corey and Evelin still together from 90 Day Fiance?

Corey and Evelin‘s relationship has shown a few cracks on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, leaving fans to question their current status. As the current season gets well underway, there is lots of discussion about a woman called Jenny, who Corey cheated on Evelin with. Following the October 10th...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

See Mama June’s INCREDIBLE Transformation Since Ditching Geno Doak

Turns out, Mama June Shannon has had a pretty incredible transformation since splitting from Geno Doak. Now, the WeTV star hasn’t been flaunting her transformation on Instagram. In fact, she hasn’t been very active on Instagram. The last time she posted to her profile was toward the beginning of July. But, she has been extremely active on TikTok. In fact, it is extremely common for her to post several videos a day on her TikTok profile.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy