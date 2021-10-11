‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Defends Olivia Plath

Olivia Plath has her justifiable share of critics. Her relationship along with her husband Ethan Plath and his household has been one of many main storylines all through all three seasons of the TLC collection “Welcome to Plathville.” The stress between Olivia and Ethan’s dad and mom took its toll on the couple’s marriage, and a few viewers do not assume that Olivia is doing a superb job dealing with the state of affairs as she and Ethan attempt to determine whether or not they have a future collectively.