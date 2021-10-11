Letters to the Editor

Politics should never be about personal attacks but about different views on public policies. Therefore, as a Christian, I feel sad and sorry for my opponent Kevin Boyle. I pray for Kevin Boyle that everything would work out best for him and his family as he is going through difficult times. Although I and Kevin Boyle have strong political differences, I do not mean any ill will toward him. I hope that he would seek out the right help and would make the right decisions that would be best for him, his family and would be best in the interests for our constituents. God bless America!