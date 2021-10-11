CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Toxic Clothing You Are Wearing

By Amy Myers MD
amymyersmd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are in the midst of fall which means big baggy sweaters and sweatpants to keep us warm on a cool fall evening. These days, your clothing is made to stay wrinkle free, drier, and longer lasting. However, the trade off on better performing clothing is that it usually comes with a chemical cocktail that is full of toxins.

Simplemost

Why You Should Wash New Clothes Before Wearing Them

Let’s talk dirty … clothes, that is. Did you know that “new” clothes are actually much dirtier than they actually appear? Yes, experts are now saying that we should all be washing our new clothes before we wear them. Why? Oh, no reason, really — except for LICE and SCABIES....
thedoctorstv.com

How Toxic Is the Sunscreen You are Using?

Over 3 million people are diagnosed with skin cancer every year in the United States. Could sunscreen, which is meant to protect us, actually be toxic? David Light, CEO of Valisure labs, joins senior investigative producer Leslie Marcus to discuss how the banned carcinogen benzene has ended up in hundreds of our sunscreen.
Sourcing Journal

AliExpress, Shein Caught Selling Toxic-Chemical Clothing

In an analysis of 38 clothing items, scientists found that one in five contained elevated levels of lead, phthalates and PFAS. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Family Handyman

The Best Winter Clothes To Bring With You To the Cabin

From relaxed cabin outfits to technical winter clothing, here's what you need to stay cozy and comfortable. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
KRMG

Are You Ready To Buy Digital Clothes?

First, let me say this is actually a very real thing that started in 2016 and could be a big trend in the future. Second, if you are over 40 this will sound crazy. Let me explain. Digital clothes are clothes you can buy online for your online reality, but you can’t wear because they don’t exist in reality. You read that right. Since we are spending more and more time in the virtual digital world, we need virtual digital clothes for different settings. After you buy your digital clothes, you simply photoshop your new outfit on your online picture or avatar. This might be the most absurd part of all (and that’s saying something), the prices for your digital clothes at one store range from $25 hats to hundreds of dollars for a dress. That’s the price of REAL clothes. There is an upside to this trend. You’ll have more room in your closet and there will be less waste when you want to throw out your old outfits and update your wardrobe.
Health

What to Know About Cherry Angiomas, or Those Red Moles You Might See on Your Skin

Lots of little bumps or spots of various colors can pop up on your skin—there are some of the more common ones, like whiteheads or blackheads; moles that can range in colors from pink to blue (yes, really); and skin-colored growths called skin tags. But one type of mark might seem a little more alarming than others: a small, dark or light red bump, better known as a cherry angioma.
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
BobVila

Solved! How Do You Get Bed Bugs In Your Home?

Q. I think this rash on my skin might be bed bug bites. I have an exterminator coming, but I’m worried about any bed bugs coming back. How do you get bed bugs, and what causes bed bugs to move into a home?. Bed bugs are a nuisance that most...
geneticliteracyproject.org

Eating more cheese, milk, butter and other products laden with dairy linked to lowered risk of heart disease, study finds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of 4,150 60-year-olds in Sweden — a country with one of...
technologynetworks.com

Bad Smells: An Early Warning System for the Brain

The ability to detect and react to the smell of a potential threat is a precondition of our and other mammals’ survival. Using a novel technique, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have been able to study what happens in the brain when the central nervous system judges a smell to represent danger. The study, which is published in PNAS, indicates that negative smells associated with unpleasantness or unease are processed earlier than positive smells and trigger a physical avoidance response.
The Independent

GPs urge people to stay home as complaints of ‘worst cold ever’ surge

The number of people suffering from symptoms of “the worst cold ever” that lasts for weeks have increased, with GPs encouraging those who are sick to stay at home.Experts have said it is “unlikely” that a so-called “super cold” is in circulation, but the surge in people contracting the common cold “highlights the power of the lockdown” and other public health measures that were taken to stop the spread of Covid-19.Sick Britons have taken to social media in droves to report their symptoms, with many experiencing sandpaper throats, headaches, dripping noses and being unable to get out of bed.According...
dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
GovExec.com

Why Are Americans Still—Still!—Wearing Cloth Masks?

Every time I leave my apartment, I grab a mask from the stack by the door. After all these months of pandemic life, I’ve amassed a pretty big collection: Some are embroidered, while others bear the faded logos of the New York Public Library or the TV show Nailed It. What all of them have in common is that they’re made of cloth.
