TAG Launches Realtime Media Platform
Multi-level, open-source platform provides metrics for data-driven performant linear media systems via cloud and AI. TAG Video Systems has launched the Realtime Media Platform, a groundbreaking, open-source paradigm that monitors, aggregates, manages and utilizes data-driven viewer analytics to provide users with the insight required to build performant linear media systems. The unique, multi-level Realtime Media Platform provides users with the tools they need for informed and intelligent decision making resulting in a precise and pristine viewer experience and leading to an increase in consumption, elevated customer engagement, and heightened loyalty. The platform was introduced by Kevin Joyce, Zer0 Friction Officer at TAG during a virtual press briefing on October 5, 2021. Paul Briscoe, the company’s Chief Architect; and Peter Wharton, Chief Strategy Officer, participated in the presentation.martechseries.com
