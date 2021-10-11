CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

TAG Launches Realtime Media Platform

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-level, open-source platform provides metrics for data-driven performant linear media systems via cloud and AI. TAG Video Systems has launched the Realtime Media Platform, a groundbreaking, open-source paradigm that monitors, aggregates, manages and utilizes data-driven viewer analytics to provide users with the insight required to build performant linear media systems. The unique, multi-level Realtime Media Platform provides users with the tools they need for informed and intelligent decision making resulting in a precise and pristine viewer experience and leading to an increase in consumption, elevated customer engagement, and heightened loyalty. The platform was introduced by Kevin Joyce, Zer0 Friction Officer at TAG during a virtual press briefing on October 5, 2021. Paul Briscoe, the company’s Chief Architect; and Peter Wharton, Chief Strategy Officer, participated in the presentation.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

ViacomCBS To Launch NFT Platform For Digital Collectibles Based On Its Brands In The Spring

ViacomCBS is entering the NFT space in a multi-year partnership with tech group Recur to create a platform for IP and franchise. The platform, to launch in spring of 2022, will allow fans to buy and trade non-fungible tokens. These are unique digital assets increasingly common in the art and entertainment world that are meant to be collectors items and drive content revenue for creators and companies. ViacomCBS said it will draw on all its consumer brands for the tokens, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. ViacomCBS said consumers will be able to pay with most...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Aterian Launches Beta Version Of Affiliate Marketing Platform

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) announced the beta launch of its affiliate marketing platform, DealMojo. DealMojo connects publishers, content creators, and influencers (Affiliates) with leading Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) sellers who offer bonus commissions. Through DealMojo, sellers on Amazon can connect directly with publishers, influencers, and other affiliate marketers to promote their Amazon...
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Charles Taylor launches digital authority management platform

Charles Taylor InsureTech has announced the launch of Authority Hub, a digital product aimed at improving insurers’ governance, visibility and control of authority agreements. One of the most important obligations for insurers is to ensure that all employees are issued with and accept an appropriate, accurate and consistent authority agreement...
TECHNOLOGY
cdcgamingreports.com

PayNearMe launches MoneyLine platform for igaming apps

When bettors use billing and payment platforms, their baseline expectations should be ease of deposit and straightforward and quick withdrawals. But according to PayNearMe Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager Michael Kaplan, many payment experiences are disjointed and jarring. “If you’ve ever been to a site when you click on...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Aggregation#Data Visualization#Mobile#Tag#Ai Tag Video Systems#Marketing Technology News#Zer0 Friction#Mcm#Multi Channel Monitoring
beautypackaging.com

Unilever Launches Positive Beauty Growth Platform

Unilever has launched the Positive Beauty Growth Platform—a new initiative which aims to partner with scaleups and startups to drive innovation and brand growth. The Positive Beauty Growth Platform is led by Unilever’s Beauty & Personal Care Division, home to brands such as Dove, AXE and Love Beauty & Planet, and The Unilever Foundry, the company’s collaborative innovation network.
SKIN CARE
Benzinga

RED Platform Launches With First CO2 Offset System

Environmental problems have come to the forefront in recent years. Issues such as climate change and global warming have become significant as people see their effects. With flooding, wildfires and other natural disasters resulting from climatic extremities, it's now clear that greenhouse gas emissions must significantly reduce for the environment to function effectively.
ENVIRONMENT
crowdfundinsider.com

Permission.io Launches Demand Side Platform

Permission Ads enables advertisers to allocate ASK and reward users for engaging with advertisements and sharing first-party data. The DSP will also allow Permission to serve advertisements beyond its own platform and across the open web, giving permission-based advertising far more reach and allowing the Permission ad infrastructure to be fully integrated with major supply partners and publishers worldwide.
INTERNET
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

SEG, Dunnhumby Team on Revamped Ad Media Platform

Southeastern Grocers is further souping up its digital media advertising platform through a newly expanded partnership with the data science firm dunnhumby. The Jacksonville, Fla.-based food retailer, parent of the Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Harvey’s banners, said its platform—now known as SEG Connects Powered by dunnhumby—will provide the grocer’s brand partners with data-driven customer insights and the ability to understand marketing activity and sales attribution. Additionally, the power of its closed-loop measurement performance system will drive enhanced return on advertising spend for long-term media buys, the companies said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
finextra.com

BVNK launches digital asset financial services platform

A London-based digital asset financial services platform called BVNK has launched, promising to remove the barriers that prevent businesses and financial service providers from realising the benefits of cryptocurrencies. BVNK wants to make the use of crypto financial services more accessible, helping its clients manage treasury, payment and investment operations...
MARKETS
prdaily.com

Consider these overlooked platforms in your social media plan

When building out a communications and marketing plans, many often focus efforts on mainstays like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. And now even TikTok is getting more attention due to its explosive growth. There are so many platforms to choose from and a number of considerations to think...
INTERNET
smallbiztrends.com

Marketing 360 Launches Small Business Benefits Platform

Small business owners can now benefit from a powerful network and digital marketplace that provides resources and tools specifically designed to help manage and grow a business. Small Business Benefits has joined forces with Marketing 360 so their members can access a fully integrated Marketing 360 platform which has all...
casinobeats.com

Eurasian Gaming launches on the Salsa Tech platform

Salsa Technology has launched an array of igaming titles from Eurasian Gaming onto its Salsa Gator content aggregation platform. The online casino games provider says that it has “huge expectations” for the partnership, which sees Salsa become a strategic partner for its expansion across Latin American markets. Salsa’s aggregator integration...
GAMBLING
Flight Global.com

Collins launches cloud-based business-aviation platform

Collins Aerospace is showcasing Izon, a cloud-based business-aviation platform that integrates various operational services and will be compatible with some third-party-developed applications, after a launch just ahead of coming to Las Vegas. The product, revealed by the aerospace giant on 7 October, will be accessible on mobile devices and available...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

TriggerMesh launches Integration Platform for Kubernetes

TriggerMesh has launched its Integration Platform as an open-source project that is available under the Apache Software License 2.0. The free project enables DevOps practitioners and cloud operators to deploy integrations as code. This, as compared to archetypal integration platforms-as-a-service (IPAAS) solutions, increases time to value and enhances flexibility. TriggerMesh's...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Airbyte launches a hosted version of its integration platform

Currently, more than 6,000 companies use Airbyte in some form or another. That’s up from only 250 at the end of January. Over the course of the year, the company has also taken on a seed and Series A round, for a total of just over $31 million in funding. The fact that there were only two months between the seed and Series A round is a pretty good indication of how hot this space is.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

365 Connect Adds to Iconic Award Wall With Receipt of WebAward for Its Digi.Lease AI Powered Platform

365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced that the company has received a WebAward for its Digi.Lease AI-powered chatbot platform. This prestigious, global award recognizes 365 Connect‘s dedication to delivering innovation in today’s changing world. Marketing Technology News:...
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Lowe’s Launches Omnichannel Advertising Platform

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. on Wednesday (Oct. 13) announced the creation of a retail media service that includes a variety of omnichannel advertising services to boost brands’ positions in the home lifestyle landscape. Lowe’s One Roof Media Network will include data-driven insights into customer behavior and home-based trends with a customized...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Notified Introduces Coverage Books Within Its PR Platform

Integrated coverage books dynamically curate earned media into presentation-ready, sharable reports to help public relations professionals seamlessly demonstrate the outcome of their work. Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced the addition of coverage books to its Notified® PR Cloud. Coverage books help public relations (“PR”) professionals showcase...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
martechseries.com

BigID Announces SAP Endorsed Apps Certification for its Discovery-in-Depth Data Insight Platform

The cloud-native solution provides additional access to various BigID apps for privacy, security and data governance, available upon request, and extends SAP data source coverage to include SAP® SuccessFactors®. BigID, a leader in data management for privacy, security, and governance, today announced that the Discovery-in-Depth Data Insight Platform, a cloud...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy