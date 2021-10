CONNECTICUT, USA — A spokesperson for the Department of Consumer Protection says the limited rollout of online wagering in Connecticut is going well so far. Kaitlyn Krasselt, a spokesperson for the agency, said Wednesday the department’s team has been working with the three operators - the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corp. and their vendors - to make sure their platforms are working properly.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO