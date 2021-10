The Red Sox bullpen has been coming through recently in some big spots, but I think I’m in the majority position when I say I’m still quite scared when they are brought in to finish off a close game. I think it’s a natural thing for a fan base to be nervous about their bullpen, and really it’s basically a universal part of baseball fandom in the same way people only complain about their favorite team’s third base coach, but it certainly feels valid here. Even with strong performances recently, all of the big relievers in this bullpen have the ability to just lose their command at any point, perhaps save for Garrett Whitlock.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO