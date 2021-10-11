4 New Ways to Wear Matching Sets This Fall

Hi, everyone! I hope you all had a great weekend and are having a good start to the week. A lot is going on in the world right now! I feel so bad (not really!) that Mark Zuckerburg lost over six billion dollars yesterday. Did you all see Sixty Minutes this past Sunday? Apparently, a whistleblower who used to work at Facebook came out with a lot of information about how bad Facebook is for teenagers (especially girls) and other nefarious things. I was traveling and didn’t catch it, but I am going to watch it (here) today. I’ve been hearing that October is going to be a wild month! Let’s pray it’s wild in a good way!

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO