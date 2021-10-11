CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

4 New Ways to Wear Matching Sets This Fall

By Jessica Fields
coveteur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, 2020 was a year of stand-out fashion: the sporty tennis skirt and the return of aughts style, for instance. But of all the trends to come out of last year, matching sets — also known as co-ords — stood out for their simplicity and ease of wear. As the year progressed, so did the trend. During the height of quarantine, matching sweats and fancy pajama styles became ubiquitous, as comfort was key. When the warmer months of spring and summer set in, there was a seamless transition to breezy matching short sets. Now fall 2021 is here and brings with it an element of *drama* once missing from this tried-and-true outfit combination.

coveteur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

4 Cute and Comfy adidas Outfits to Wear This Fall

Fall is officially here, which means it’s time to swap out your breezy sundresses and strappy sandals for some warmer pieces. And, if you’ve taken one glimpse at your closet to realize it’s currently in need of a major update, adidas has you covered with tons of stylish options for the season. Among its fall ’21 offerings, you’ll find everything from plush tracksuits to lightweight bombers and long-sleeved dresses to help you nail a cool street style aesthetic. Meanwhile, when temperatures really dip, you can reach for the brand’s equally coveted yet heftier alternatives like insulated puffer jackets, thick hoodies and...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

What This Star Athlete Is Wearing for Fall

When Meech Robinson walks into the room, he makes a statement. As an NBA skills coach, pro hoops player, actor, and entrepreneur, the multifaceted New Yorker juggles a crazy-busy schedule—and always shows up looking on-point. On any given day, Robinson might meet with a training client, attend a photo shoot,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatelaine.com

8 Easy Ways To Wear The Patchwork Trend

Equal parts cozy and cool, patchwork has the folksy vibe we love for fall and beyond. The crafty style might look like it has been pieced together out of sheer lockdown boredom, but designers from Alexander McQueen to Miu Miu have embraced the trend. Closer to home, Canadian label Honeybea gives new life to damaged quilts rescued from thrift stores and textile-waste facilities by upcycling them into intricately designed one-of-a-kind jackets and accessories. Want to snag a piece for yourself? The brand’s coveted monthly drops are known to sell out fast, but don’t worry—there’s a wealth of pieced-together options out there, and we’ve rounded them up for you.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com

How to wear a caftan this fall, according to an expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. One of...
APPAREL
fashionisers.com

3 Effective Ways To Wear Your Healing Stones

If you’ve seen people donning crystal jewelry and are wondering if you could rock it, you definitely can! Crystal jewelry uses healing stones with delicate yet eye-catching designs on bands and chains to bring out the beauty of the stone. They never go out of style since they are usually a one-stone design, allowing you to wear them anytime, anywhere, and with any outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

12 stylish chunky shoes to wear this fall

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. From shackets...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Wool Hats to Wear This Fall

I won't even try to convince you baseball caps work in winter. It's far too cold out for them by then. Beanies are your best bet. But, in spring, summer, and even fall, baseball caps are perfect, ideal, and acceptable, in that order. You can get away with normal cotton or nylon ones — the kind's bikers and baseball players wear — in the warmer months, but woolen ones are a necessary upgrade in autumn.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
chatelaine.com

12 Pairs Of Chunky Loafers To Wear This Fall

Whether paired with workwear or casual threads, the lug-soled loafer is this fall’s MVP. From its first steps onto the fashion scene in the 1930s, the penny loafer (nicknamed for its decorative leather strip, which was just big enough to stash a penny—the cost of a phone call at the time) was a hit with men and women alike, thanks to its comfortable fit. Now, the preppy classic comes in unexpected colour combos and gets toughened up with utilitarian lug soles and chain details. Scroll for twelve pairs of chunky loafers you’ll want to wear all season long.
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

3 ways to wear a tailored tweed jacket

There are wardrobe staples and then there’s the tweed blazer: an outerwear piece so versatile, flattering and timeless that its fan base spans Princess Diana to Kaia Gerber. As the weather cools and we begin to pull together our autumn and winter ensembles, acquiring the perfect tweed blazer is priority number one at BAZAAR HQ, thanks, in part, to recent nods on the runway from Celine, Thom Browne and Chanel.
APPAREL
DFW Community News

TWO WAYS TO WEAR A FAUX LEATHER JUMPSUIT

Hi, everyone! I hope you all had a great weekend and are having a good start to the week. A lot is going on in the world right now! I feel so bad (not really!) that Mark Zuckerburg lost over six billion dollars yesterday. Did you all see Sixty Minutes this past Sunday? Apparently, a whistleblower who used to work at Facebook came out with a lot of information about how bad Facebook is for teenagers (especially girls) and other nefarious things. I was traveling and didn’t catch it, but I am going to watch it (here) today. I’ve been hearing that October is going to be a wild month! Let’s pray it’s wild in a good way!
DALLAS, TX
Culpeper Star Exponent

6 ways to wear your favorite scarves

While often worn around the neck or shoulders, scarves can be styled in countless ways. Depending on their shape and materials, scarves can also accessorize pants, hair and bags. Here are six ways to wear your favorite scarves. Scarf shapes. Square scarves usually measure between 12-by-12 and 60-by-60 inches. They...
APPAREL
The Independent

4 effortlessly stylish ways to wear animal print for autumn

A timeless fashion classic, animal print is back for autumn and it’s fiercer than ever, with bright hues, touchable textures and cosy knits here to liven up your new season wardrobe.From dresses to outerwear, here are four chic ways to try the trend…1. The transitional dressA long-sleeved midi dress is this year’s must-have transitional piece.Wear one now with trainers or heels and a long coat, then layer up as chillier weather arrives with a roll-neck top underneath and knee-high boots.Omnes Portobello Wrap Dress in Animal, £75 (available in November; shoes stylist’s own)Anorak Tiger Print Ecovero Tiered Midi Dress, £64 (was £79),...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

How to wear plaid in fall 2021, according to stylists

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Fun fact:...
APPAREL
KGET

Best fall boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What boots are in style this fall? While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, […]
APPAREL
coveteur.com

The Classic Outfit Formula We’ll be Living in All Season

One of our favorite formulas this past Spring is that of an oversized sweater and a simple midi skirt. For Spring '22, we saw the ensemble on the runways of Miu Miu, Raf Simons, and more. It's actually the inversion of Simon's collaborator Mrs. Prada's uniform, recently memorialized by the Wall Street Journal, of a full skirt and fitted shirt. In this case, the volume lies in the top versus the bottom.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
coveteur.com

The Affordable Knitwear Finds Our Staffers Are Championing This Season

The commercialization of fall means that the season is synonymous with a few tried and true staples. Yes, there are changing leaves, but what about the pumpkin spice latte? The autumnal candle? Personally, our favorite is the cozy sweater. The donning of knitwear symbolizes the shift in weather patterns as we trade summer fridays for that of spookiness and holidays. And in case you were looking to refresh your personal collection without overloading your bank account, we've asked our staffers to regale the sweaters they're indulging in below $150.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Let Tracee Ellis Ross Show You Why the Blazer and No-Pants Combo Is Fall’s Hottest Trend

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celebrity to participate in the fall's latest style trend: oversized jackets and [checks notes] no pants. Despite the traditionally cooler weather, the look has been making the rounds this season to great effect. Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé have both leaned into the trend in the past few weeks, from Bieber's signature street style to Beyoncé's elegant evening wear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy