Apple Stops Signing iOS 15 Following Release of iOS 15.0.1

By Chris Hauk
mactrast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple recently released iOS 15.0.1, and as is traditional, Apple has now stopped signing iOS 15, making downgrading to that version of iOS no longer possible. Apple last week released iOS 15.0.1, which introduced a fix for a bug that prevented an authenticated Apple Watch from being used to unlock an iPhone 13 model when wearing a face mask. It also patched a bug that could cause the Settings app to incorrectly display a storage full alert and it fixed a bug with audio meditations for Fitness+ subscribers.

